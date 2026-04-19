Healthy Aamer Dal Recipe: A Nutritious Bengali Raw Mango Dal for Summer

As soon as the scorching summer heat settles in Bengal, your body naturally craves cooling relief, and nothing but aamer dal or tok dal becomes a staple for every household. This aamer dal recipe offers a unique, savoury alternative that acts as a healthy "coolant" for the soul. Aamer tok dal combines the taste of toor dal with the sharp tang of the season's finest raw mangoes. A plate of hot piping rice with aamer dal and any sabji you love, your lunch is all set. Even people love this dal as a healthy soup at the end of their meal. This slightly sweet, a lot tangy and a bit sharp aamer dal can be your immediate favourite from the very first sip.



This Bengali aam dal is a hydrating, nutrient-dense summer food that revitalises the system without the heavy calories of traditional sweets. By swapping refined sugar with organic jaggery, this tangy dal recipe becomes a fitness-friendly powerhouse. The earthy notes of toor dal blend seamlessly with the zest of raw mango dal in Bengali style, creating a light, soup-like consistency that is easy on the gut. Whether you are looking for summer dal recipes to beat the heat or a nourishing meal to support your fitness goals, this dish is destined to become your all-time favourite summer companion.

Healthy Aamer Dal Recipe (freepik)