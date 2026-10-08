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Looking for an indulgent but healthy veg meal? Fitness influencer shares soya and mushroom biryani recipe loaded with protein and fibre

Updated on: Oct 8, 2026, 18:38:05 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Vanshika Khurana's soya mushroom biryani is loaded with protein. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)
Vanshika Khurana's soya mushroom biryani is loaded with protein. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)
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Vanshika Khurana turns biryani healthy with her recipe using soya, mushrooms, and brown rice; read for the step-by-step guide to make the dish at home.

The debate over the existence of veg biryani can rage on forever, but when the craving strikes, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana’s soya and mushroom biryani is the dish to make at home. The recipe is loaded with protein and fibre, and apparently has just 470 calories, using brown basmati rice.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for healthy millet cutlets: See step-by-step preparation

The ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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