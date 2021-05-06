Make delicious mango ice cream at home with only four ingredients: Recipe

Summers are here and so are mangoes. Therefore, the best combination that comes to mind to beat the heat this season is mango ice cream. Won't you agree? The flavourful creamy ice cream when goes into your mouth, melts and satiates your sweet tooth, we are salivating just thinking about it.

But if you are like us and are sceptical about ordering from outside at the moment, we have the perfect solution for you. It is time to head into your kitchen and make mango ice cream. The process is fairly simple and requires only 4 ingredients. Yes, that is correct.

So let's not waste any more time and dive straight into the recipe of Mango Ice Cream:

Ingredients:

2-3 mangoes

2 cups whipping cream (chilled)

6 tbsp sugar (or more to taste)

1/8 tsp salt

Method:

Peel the mangoes and cut them into chunks. Keep some of the chunks aside for decoration and place the rest of the mangoes into a blender. Churn them nicely until you get a smooth consistency.

Now, pour the chilled cream into a cold bowl and beat on low speed with an electric mixer until it starts to thicken up. To this, add sugar and salt. For the next step, increase the speed and beat the ingredients until you get soft to medium peaks. Avoid over-whipping the cream.

Into this mixture, add the mango puree and just beat them together for a few seconds until well combined. Don't over-mix. Finally, pour this mixture into a container and decorate the top with the mango chunks. You can mix the chunks with the cream if you want.

Now, close the container and place it in the freezer for about 6 hours or more to chill before serving.

Tips:

Use chilled heavy cream and make sure to take it out of the fridge just when you're ready to beat.

Place mixer bowl and beaters in the freezer for at least 20 minutes to chill before using.

Soft peaks barely hold their shape. The peaks flop over immediately when the beaters are lifted. Medium peaks hold their shape pretty well, except that the tip of the peak curls over on itself when the beaters are lifted.

You have your delicious homemade dessert ready to gorge on.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/medhanicooks)

