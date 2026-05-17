Make This Refreshing Green Mango Raita With Curd And Herbs For Everyday Summer Meals

Probiotic green mango raita combines curd, raw mango, mint, and roasted spices to create a cooling side dish with tangy flavour, creamy texture, and natural pale green colour. Raw mango raita has roots in Indian summer cooking where curd-based dishes are commonly paired with rice meals and spicy foods during hot weather. The recipe is prepared by mixing thick curd with grated raw mango, herbs, and light spices like roasted cumin and black salt. The result is a yoghurt dip with smooth texture and sharp fruity flavour that feels fresh during summer meals. Refreshing Green Mango Raita (Freepik)

Probiotic green mango raita differs from regular yoghurt raita because raw mango adds tanginess and brighter flavour without depending only on vegetables like cucumber or onion. Compared to plain curd raita, this version develops a more vibrant taste and slightly textured consistency from grated mango pieces.

Curd contains probiotics that support digestive balance, while raw mango contributes vitamin C and refreshing tartness. The combination of curd, mint, and mild spices creates a gut-friendly Indian side dish suitable for hot weather meals and lighter summer eating habits.

Its creamy consistency, chilled texture, and tangy mango flavour make it suitable for rice dishes, flatbreads, and grilled snacks. The mix of mint, mango, and roasted cumin creates a refreshing side dish that adds colour and freshness to everyday summer meals.