Cooling Summer Dishes Made with Curd Including Boondi Raita, Vegetable Raita and Kadhi Pakora

A bowl of chilled curd can feel like instant relief on a hot summer afternoon. Curd based dishes such as boondi raita, vegetable raita, and kadhi pakora easily become staples in summer meals. Light, refreshing, and versatile, they pair well with everyday lunches while keeping the menu balanced. boondi raita (Freepik)

Curd is rich in protein and calcium, making it a perfect addition to weight loss meals. Protein helps maintain fullness for longer hours, which may reduce unnecessary snacking. Probiotics present in curd support gut health and smoother digestion, especially useful during summer when heavy meals are not a good choice.

Boondi raita is a simple mix of whisked curd with roasted spices and soaked boondi. Vegetable raita adds fibre from cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes, making it more filling and nutrient-dense. Kadhi pakora combines gram flour and curd. It is high in plant-based protein along with probiotics. Choosing baked or lightly cooked pakoras keeps the dish lighter.

These summer cooling dishes bring freshness, protein, and digestive support together. Curd-based dishes fit easily into weight-conscious meal plans while making summer lunches satisfying and enjoyable.

3 Easy Curd-Based Summer Recipes for Cooling and Balanced Eating Boondi Raita Boondi raita is a refreshing summer dish made with thick curd and lightly soaked boondi. Rich in protein and probiotics, curd supports digestion and hydration during hot days. This simple curd-based dish pairs easily with everyday meals while adding flavour and cooling balance.

Ingredients 2 cups thick curd (whisked)

½ cup roasted boondi

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp chopped mint

Salt to taste

2 tbsp water (if needed) Instructions Whisk curd in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Add a small amount of water if required to adjust consistency. Soak roasted boondi in warm water for 2–3 minutes, then squeeze gently to remove excess water. Add soaked boondi to the curd and mix in roasted cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Stir gently to combine and garnish with chopped coriander and mint. Refrigerate for 20 minutes before serving for enhanced flavour. Serve chilled as a cooling side dish. Vegetable Raita Vegetable raita combines protein-rich curd with fresh summer vegetables for a light and nourishing dish. Cucumber adds hydration, carrots bring fibre, and curd supports gut health. This colourful summer dish complements main meals while keeping digestion smooth and balanced.

Ingredients 2 cups thick curd (whisked)

½ cup grated cucumber (water squeezed out)

¼ cup grated carrot

2 tbsp finely chopped tomato (deseeded)

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste Instructions Whisk curd until smooth and add grated cucumber after squeezing out excess water. Mix in grated carrot and chopped tomato and sprinkle roasted cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Stir gently to combine evenly. Garnish with fresh coriander and refrigerate for 15–20 minutes before serving to allow flavours to blend. Serve chilled. Kadhi Pakora Kadhi pakora blends curd and gram flour into a comforting yet protein-rich summer dish. Curd provides probiotics and calcium, while besan adds plant-based protein. Lightly cooked pakoras in a smooth kadhi base make this recipe satisfying without feeling heavy.

Ingredients 1 cup thick curd

2 tbsp besan (gram flour)

3 cups water

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp grated ginger

½ cup besan batter for pakoras (made with ½ cup besan + water)

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions Whisk curd and besan together until smooth. Add water and mix well, and heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and grated ginger. Pour in the curd mixture and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Add turmeric and salt and simmer on low heat until slightly thickened. For pakoras, prepare thick besan batter and spoon small portions into an air fryer. Bake the pakoras on both sides for 5-7 minutes or until they are firm. Add cooked pakoras into the kadhi and simmer for five minutes. Garnish with coriander and serve fresh. FAQs Are curd based dishes good for weight loss in summer? Yes, curd-based dishes are rich in protein and probiotics, which help improve digestion, increase fullness, and support healthy weight management during hot summer months.

2. Which curd dish is best for cooling the body in summer?

Vegetable raita with cucumber is highly popular for summer as it provides hydration, supports digestion, and feels light alongside regular meals.

3. Is kadhi pakora healthy for everyday summer meals?

Yes, kadhi made with curd and besan offers protein and probiotics. Choosing lightly cooked pakoras keeps the dish balanced for regular consumption.