Mango cheesecake to Aamras Puri; 5 irresistible mango recipes to try this summer

Sweet or sour, summer time has always been associated with delightful mangoes. The fragrance of ripe mangoes is enough to brighten up the dull mood and whet the appetite. The versatile fruit can also be turned into endless recipes from shakes, chutneys, aam panna, cakes, salads, smoothies, ice creams, kheer among others. Aam panna made with raw mangoes can cool down the body and help cure heat stroke while mango shake can sweeten your mornings with its wonderful taste. Many people love to combine their pooris with sweet and irresistible aam ras while many others bake a variety of cakes with the king of fruits. The way it seeps into our lives makes us 'long' for its matchless taste long after the season is over. (Also read: 5 delicious raw mango chutney recipes to elevate summer meals) Mango magic: One can make endless recipes with the king of fruits from shakes, aam ras, aam panna to cheese cake.(Conrad Pune, Radisson Blu Kajrat)

Here are 5 delicious mango recipes you would surely like to try at home.

1. Mango cheesecake

(Chef Danish Khan, Executive Pastry Chef, Conrad Pune)

Mango cheesecake(Conrad Pune)

Ingredients (for 2 cakes)

For base

Marie Biscuit (125 gm)

Melted butter (75 gm)

For mixture

Cream cheese (500 gm)

Breakfast sugar (100 gm)

Eggs (100 gm)

Vanilla essence

Cornflour (12 gm)

Yoghurt (125 gm)

Mango pulp (120 gm)

Chopped fresh mango (400 gm)

Method:

- Crumb biscuit well and add the melted butter.

- Line the mould with the biscuit mix at the base and blind bake.

- Mix together cream cheese and sugar.

- Add the eggs slowly and vanilla essence.

- Mix cornflour into it, fold in yoghurt and mango pulp.

- Fill up the mould to three fourth with the cheesecake mixture.

- Bake at a temperature of 160 degree C in a hot water bath.

- Top it with fresh cut mangos once it is cooled down.

2. Mango Shrimp Salad

(Recipe by Chef Sohail Karimi, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Karjat)

Mango Shrimp Salad(Radisson Blu Karjat)

Ingredients

Large shrimp (shrimp should be peeled and de-veined)

Extra virgin olive oil for cooking the shrimp

Salt to taste

Pepper powder to taste

Chili flakes to taste

Jalapeno to taste

Lime juice (fresh)

Mango – a ripe fresh mango peeled

Fresh cilantro – adds a pop of colour and flavour

Lettuce – Chopped lettuce is the base of this quick and easy salad (spinach optional)

Sweet Chili Sauce – For the sweet spicy taste (50 ml)

Method:

- Cook the shrimp. Combine shrimp, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. Preheat grill pan to medium-high heat and cook shrimp for 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan and toss with lime juice.

- Prepare the salad - In a large bowl combine all other ingredients except for lettuce. Let stand for 20 minutes. Layer lettuce on a serving plate or bowl and add mango mixture.

- Serve - Dish out the salad, squeeze lime juice over the salad and serve.

3. Aam Ras Poori

(Recipe by Chef Sohail Karimi, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Karjat)

Aam Ras Poori(Radisson Blu Karjat)

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 8 minutes

Serves: 4 persons

Ingredients for Aam Ras

Alphonso mangoes – 500 grams Cardamom powder – ½ tsp (ground cardamom)

1 pinch saffron strands (optional)

raw sugar or jaggery – 2 to 3 tsp (as required)

Vanilla ice cream – 1 scoop

¼ teaspoon dry ginger powder – ¼ tsp (optional)

Water or milk – as required (optional)

Method

- Rinse the alphonso mangoes thoroughly in clean water. Drain all the water and dry them with a clean kitchen towel. Peel and chop the mangoes.

- Add the chopped mangoes to a blender. You can also add some sugar or any other sweetener of choice if the mangoes are slightly tangy or sour.

- Blend to a smooth pulp. Transfer the mango pulp to a bowl. Add vanilla ice cream, cardamom powder and crushed saffron strands.

- Mix very well. To thin the consistency slightly, add some milk (dairy or vegan) or water.

- Pour in a container. Cover the container and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour. Or you can serve straightaway in small bowls.

Ingredients for Poori

Whole Wheat Flour – 360 grams Melted Ghee – 1 tsp

Salt – as required

Water – ¾ to 1 cup or add as required

Oil for frying – as required

Making the Poori dough

In a mixing bowl or on your work-surface, take the whole wheat flour, salt and oil or melted. Add little water at a time and knead well to form a dough. The dough should not be soft but stiff and tight. You can also make a semi-soft dough.

Method for assembling and rolling

- Divide the dough into small or medium pieces – about 25 to 30. Make into medium sized or slightly small balls.

- Spread a bit of oil on both sides of the dough ball. Spreading oil and not dusting with flour helps the oil to stay clean and you won’t see dark burnt flour particles inside the oil.

- Roll the dough evenly into circles of about ¼ inch – neither too thin nor thick.

- Place the rolled poori in a plate and cover with a clean kitchen towel, so that they don’t dry up.

Method for frying:

- Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai.

- When the oil is sufficiently hot then add one poori at a time and fry gently pressing down with the frying spoon or slotted spoon in a circular motion.

- Turn over when puffed up and fry till golden brown.

- Serve hot poori with aamras.

5. Mediterranan fattoush with summer mangoes

(Chef Danish Khan, Executive Pastry Chef, Conrad Pune)

Ingredients

Pita Breads - nos 2

Vegetable oil - 1 tbsp

1 ripe mango peeled and sliced

Pomegranate Seeds - 20 gm

Large plum tomatoes diced - 2

English cucumber diced no - 1

Red onion diced - 1

Red radish sliced - 5

Flat Parsley chopped - 50 gm

Fresh mint chopped - 10 gm

Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp

Fresh lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Sumac powder - 1 tsp

Garlic cloves - 1

Kosher salt - 10 gm

Sheep milk feta cheese - 30 gm

Pomegranate molasses - 10 ml

Method

- Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and place pita pieces into the skillet in single layer. Fry in batches until golden brown and blot dry with paper towel.

- Combine cucumber, tomatoes, onions, radish, parsley, mint olive oil, lemon juice, sumac, garlic, salt and ground black pepper in a bowl.

- Garnish with sliced mangoes, pomegranate, crumbled feta and pomegranate molasses.