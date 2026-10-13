Navratri 2026: Craving something crunchy during fasting? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's easy suran chips recipe

Looking for a crunchy snack to enjoy during Navratri? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a simple recipe that you can add to your festive menu! Suran ke chips are crispy, flavourful and perfect for those moments when you feel like munching on something tasty while observing the fast.

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Easy to make at home, these chips are a great alternative to your usual vrat snacks and can be enjoyed with your evening tea or served to family and friends. Want to try something different this Navratri? Here's how you can make these crunchy bites at home. (Also read: Navratri 2026 special: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing Hariyali Chaas recipe for a flavourful festive drink )

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's suran ke chips recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15–20 minutes

Servings: 2–3

Ingredients

250 grams yam (suran)

Arrowroot powder, for sprinkling

Peanut oil, for deep-frying

Rock salt, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

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Method

{{^usCountry}} 1. Peel and slice the yam: Peel the suran carefully and cut it into thin slices. Sprinkle arrowroot powder over the slices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Peel and slice the yam: Peel the suran carefully and cut it into thin slices. Sprinkle arrowroot powder over the slices. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Heat the oil: Heat sufficient peanut oil in a kadai over medium heat for deep-frying.

3. Fry until crispy: Carefully add the yam slices to the hot oil and deep-fry until golden brown and crisp. Fry in batches if required to avoid overcrowding the kadai.

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4. Drain and season: Remove the chips from the oil and place them on absorbent paper to remove excess oil. While they are still hot, sprinkle rock salt and red chilli powder over them.

5. Cool and serve: Allow the chips to cool before serving. Enjoy them fresh for the best crunch.

Tips to make crispy suran chips at home

Slice the yam thinly and evenly to help the chips cook uniformly.

Avoid overcrowding the kadai, as this can affect frying and crispness.

Sprinkle the seasonings while the chips are still hot, so they adhere better.

Handle raw suran carefully, as it can cause skin irritation in some people. Using gloves while peeling and cutting can help.

These homemade suran chips are simple to prepare and offer a crunchy alternative to packaged snacks. Serve them fresh as an evening snack or make a batch whenever you want something savoury and crisp.

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