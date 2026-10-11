Navratri 2026 special: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing Hariyali Chaas recipe for a flavourful festive drink
Make your Navratri menu more refreshing with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Hariyali Chaas, a flavourful take on traditional buttermilk that is best served chilled.
Looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy this Navratri? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Hariyali Chaas is a delicious, cooling option to add to your festive menu. With its fresh, herby flavours and a hint of spice, this easy-to-make buttermilk is perfect for sipping between vrat meals. Here’s how to make it at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home )
Ingredients:
- 8–10 fresh coriander sprigs
- 1 cup yoghurt
- 2 green chillies, stems removed
- ½ inch ginger, roughly chopped
- Rock salt to taste
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder, plus extra for sprinkling
- 6–8 ice cubes
- 1 cup water
Method:
1. Blend the ingredients: Add the yoghurt, green chillies, fresh coriander, chopped ginger, rock salt and roasted cumin powder to a blender. Blend until smooth.
2. Adjust the consistency: Transfer the mixture to a bowl or jug. Add one cup of water and mix well to achieve a light, drinkable consistency.
3. Add ice: Add the ice cubes and stir to chill the drink.
4. Serve chilled: Pour the Hariyali Chaas into glasses and sprinkle a little roasted cumin powder on top. Serve immediately.
A refreshing twist on traditional buttermilk
Hariyali Chaas offers a fresh, herby twist on classic Indian buttermilk. The coriander lends a vibrant green colour and refreshing flavour, while green chillies add a gentle kick and ginger brings warmth to the drink. Roasted cumin powder rounds out the flavour with its earthy aroma.
Quick to prepare with everyday ingredients, this chilled drink can be paired with lunch or enjoyed as a light, savoury refreshment. For the best flavour, serve it freshly blended and adjust the water, salt and spice according to your preference.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. One of the OG chefs who became a television sensation, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey to become a household name began with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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