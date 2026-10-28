Nutritionist shares step-by-step guide to prepare healthy amaranth cranberry energy bars at home

Energy bars are promoted as healthy snacks even though they are usually loaded with added sugar and have similar nutritional value to a candy bar. However, it cannot be argued that they are a very convenient food source to keep at hand.

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Nutritionist and health coach Simrun Chopra shared an easy solution to the predicament with HT Lifestyle, in the form of her very own amaranth cranberry energy bars recipe. The detailed steps to make the snack are presented as follows.

Ingredients for amaranth cranberry energy bars

1 cup puffed amaranth

1/2 cup hemp seeds

2 tsp lemon zest

1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios (pista)

1/2 cup dried cranberries (or chopped raisins)

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup almond butter or peanut butter

1/2 cup roasted desiccated coconut (optional)

1/2 cup flax seeds

1/4 tsp black salt (optional)

Method of preparation

Line a rectangular cake tray or baking tray with baking paper and set aside. In a pan, combine the nut butter and honey. Whisk until thoroughly combined. Melt the mixture over medium heat and let it cool for about five minutes. Chop the pistachios and roast them in a pan. Once roasted, lightly spray with oil and add a pinch of salt (optional). In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients: puffed amaranth, hemp seeds, lemon zest, roasted pistachios, cranberries, flax seeds, and desiccated coconut. Once the honey and nut mixture has cooled, add it to the dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Press down to create an even surface and a layer at least one centimetre thick. Refrigerate for up to four hours. Lift the parchment paper out and place it on a tabletop. Use a knife to cut equal-sized bars.

Tips from the nutritionist

For best results, use homemade nut butters.

Cranberries provide a slightly tart flavour; feel free to substitute with another berry or raisins.

If the mixture feels too sticky while transferring, place another sheet of parchment paper on top and use a rolling pin.

Roasting desiccated coconut before adding it to the mixture enhances its texture (optional).

Adding salt enhances the flavour profile; highly recommended.

Hemp seeds can be substituted with an equal amount of other seeds or puffed amaranth.

When zesting a lemon, ensure you use only the green part for added freshness in the bars.

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{{^usCountry}} Simrun Chopra is a Bangalore-based nutritionist, health coach and the founder of Nurrish, a deep-health nutrition and fitness platform focused on helping women build sustainable, healthier lifestyles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simrun Chopra is a Bangalore-based nutritionist, health coach and the founder of Nurrish, a deep-health nutrition and fitness platform focused on helping women build sustainable, healthier lifestyles. {{/usCountry}}