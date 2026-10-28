Nutritionist shares cheesy and spicy egg ema datshi recipe: Pure comfort food and rich in protein

When it comes to cooking, the recipe is more like a guideline than a rule. This allows us to tinker with recipes and give them our own unique touches. Aathira Sethumadhavan, certified nutritionist and digital content creator, does just that with the classic Bhutanese dish, ema datshi.

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Taking to Instagram on October 22, Aathira shared her own recipe that brings together the comfort of the chilli pepper and cheese-laden classic stew with the nutritional richness of boiled eggs. And she even suggested her own pairing for the dish.

“Cheesy, spicy, garlicky and ready in minutes! My boiled egg take on ema datshi is pure comfort, and it’s perfect with idiyappam, appam or bread,” wrote the nutritionist in the caption. Each serving of the dish apparently has 18 grams of protein and just 270 calories. It also has 12 grams of carbohydrates and 17 grams of fat per serving.

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings of about 230 grams each. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.