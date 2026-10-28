Nutritionist shares cheesy and spicy egg ema datshi recipe: Pure comfort food and rich in protein
Aathira Sethumadhavan introduces her own twist on the classic Bhutanese dish ema datshi by adding boiled eggs to create the perfect breakfast recipe.
When it comes to cooking, the recipe is more like a guideline than a rule. This allows us to tinker with recipes and give them our own unique touches. Aathira Sethumadhavan, certified nutritionist and digital content creator, does just that with the classic Bhutanese dish, ema datshi.
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Taking to Instagram on October 22, Aathira shared her own recipe that brings together the comfort of the chilli pepper and cheese-laden classic stew with the nutritional richness of boiled eggs. And she even suggested her own pairing for the dish.
“Cheesy, spicy, garlicky and ready in minutes! My boiled egg take on ema datshi is pure comfort, and it’s perfect with idiyappam, appam or bread,” wrote the nutritionist in the caption. Each serving of the dish apparently has 18 grams of protein and just 270 calories. It also has 12 grams of carbohydrates and 17 grams of fat per serving.
The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings of about 230 grams each. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for egg ema datshi
- 1 tsp light butter (5g)
- 6 garlic cloves, chopped (18g)
- 4 green chillies, chopped (20g)
- 2 cheese slices (40g)
- 1 chicken stock cube (10g) – use a zero-salt one if you can
- 1 tsp sugar (4g)
- ¾ cup water (200ml)
- 1 tbsp cornflour + 2 tbsp water, for the slurry (8g)
- 4 boiled eggs, sliced (200g)
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Method of preparation
- First, heat light butter in a pan. To it, add lots of chopped garlic and green chillies.
- Next, add the cheese slices, chicken stock cube, sugar and water. Let it bubble till the cheese melts.
- Stir in the cornflour slurry into the pan and let it thicken.
- Now, add the sliced boiled eggs into the pan and let it simmer for a couple of minutes.
- The egg ema datshi is ready. Serve it hot in a bowl along with idiyappam, appam or bread as sides and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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