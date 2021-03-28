Recipe: Crispy Coriander Bites, energy drink, 3 other Ayurvedic snacks for Holi

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach and while the festive week comes with a sense of Covid-19 lockdown gloom, there is nothing like a sweet and savoury dish that cannot pep up our Holi 2021 mood in a jiffy. From Ragi laddoos to healthy energy booster drink and tasty snacks like Crispy Coriander Bites and Spinach Moong Dal Pancake, here are some yummy Ayurvedic recipes to binge on Holi 2021 with absolutely no guilt.

1. Crispy Coriander Bites

Crispy Coriander Bites(Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)

Ingredients:

Finely chopped cilantro

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp rice flour

⅛ tsp turmeric

¾ tsp besan

½ tsp grated ginger

¼ tsp soda bicarb

Salt to taste

Method:

Mix finely chopped cilantro, 1 tbsp oil, 2 tbsp rice flour, ⅛ tsp turmeric, ¾ tsp besan, ¾ cup water, ½ tsp grated ginger and salt to taste. Add 2 cups of water in a pot or a stove steamer and place a greased vessel on top of it.

Make sure that the plate doesn’t touch the water. Add ¼ tsp soda bicarb to the mixed ingredients before pouring the batter into the plate. Steam it for approximately 10 minutes and let it sit.

Cut it into small pieces and serve along with coriander chutney.

2. Healthy Energy Booster Drink﻿

Healthy Energy Booster Drink(Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)

Ingredients:

10-12 dates

2-3 figs

6 blanched almonds

1 tsp of fennel seeds

¾th glass of coconut milk

Method:

Deseed around 10-12 dates and mix them with small pieces of 2-3 figs. Grind them in a mixer and make a paste.

Add around 6 blanched almonds, 1 tsp of fennel seeds and ¾th glass of coconut milk. Blend them to make a smoothie and enjoy with family!

This natural energy booster will immediately uplift your body and mind without that caffeine overkill.

3. Ragi Laddoo﻿

Ragi Laddoo(Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)

Ingredients:

4 tsp of ghee

Ragi flour

½ cup jaggery

Dry grated coconut

Dry grated almonds

Salt for taste

Method:

Heat a pan and add 4 tsp of ghee and ragi flour on a slow flame. Roast until golden brown. Keep mixing the batter till the ghee separates and an aromatic smell of the flavour is spread. To bind the jaggery, take a potting vessel and add 1 cup of water with ½ cup jaggery in it.

Mix till it is well caramelized. After that add a pinch of salt just for taste. Add the caramelized jaggery to the roasted ragi flour and mix it well. Simmer down the flame and take all the ingredients in a clean plate. Add dry grated coconut, almonds and mix them together.

Grease your palm with ghee and take a medium-dry proportion of the batter and make round shaped laddu's from it. Sprinkle some chopped almond or pistachio. And your gluten-sugar free laddu is ready to be served this festive season!

4. Spinach Moong Dal Pancake

Spinach Moong Dal Pancake(Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)

Ingredients:

Moong flour

Salt

Garam masala

Asafoetida powder

Turmeric powder

Oil/ghee

Cumin seeds

1 tsp chopped garlic

2 tsp onion

¼ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp coriander powder

Method:

Take a bowl and add moong flour, salt, garam masala, a pinch of asafoetida and turmeric powder. Mix the batter well and add water to make the batter of a pouring consistency. Sprinkle some oil or ghee on a pan and pour the batter in the pan.

Flip it such that it cooks on both sides. For the spinach topping, add a pinch of cumin seeds, 1 tsp chopped garlic and a pinch of asafoetida to a non-stick pan with a little bit of oil. Further, add 2 tsp onion, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ¼ tsp coriander powder, salt and a pinch of turmeric and garam masala. Mix well and add blanched spinach to it.

5. Badam Barfi - Almond Fudge﻿

Badam Barfi - Almond Fudge(Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)

Ingredients:

Ghee or vegan butter

Dates syrup or maple syrup

Almond butter (vegan butter)

Chopped almond or pistachio

Method:

In a pre-heated non-stick pan, add ghee or vegan butter Add dates syrup or maple syrup in the pan along with ghee. Be sure, you do not burn the dates syrup! Once melted, add almond butter (vegan butter) and mix it well on medium flame.

Continue mixing it for 4 to 5 minutes. Now, take a round or rectangular case, put a parchment paper. Sprinkle some chopped almond or pistachio and refrigerate it for at least one hour, before cutting it in the desired shape.

(All recipes: Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)

The festival of colours, Holi, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India but with Covid-19 lockdowns imposed in several states, the celebrations have been dampened this year. If you are one of those who monitor their health even as family members gorge on festive delicacies, these recipes are a must-try on Holi 2021 as they are packed with nutrition and promise the goodness of health benefits for you and your loved ones.

