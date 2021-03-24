Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this bowl of saffron rice

Packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre and omega 3, Saffron Rice is a simple earthy dish which has a complex nuanced flavour and a sweet, floral taste to it. The festival of colours is just around the corner and if you are looking to prep an easy-to-make dish this Holi with a touch of affection and love, we got you sorted with a recipe of saffron rice which is customary to serve to celebrate significant traditional ceremonies in India.

Made from saffron, white rice and also usually vegetable bouillon, Saffron Rice barely takes 5 minutes preparation time and only 25 minutes to cook. Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this recipe of saffron rice:

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

9-10 saffron (kesar) strands

3 tablespoons ghee

2 tablespoons milk

1 inch stick cinnamon stick

2 cloves

4-5 cardamom pods

2-3 bay leaf

⅛ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoon slivered almonds

2 tablespoon cashew nuts

1 tablespoon golden raisins

2 cups hot water

Method:

In a small bowl add hot milk and saffron strands. Set aside and allow it to bloom and release the saffron color. Wash and soak the rice for 20 minutes. Drain and reserve.

In a deep pan on medium heat, melt the ghee. Once melted, add the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom pods and rice and sauté for 5-6 minutes.

Add the saffron milk mixture, sugar and hot water. Cover and let cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and add almonds, raisins and cardamom powder.

Cover again for 7-8 minutes or until rice is fully cooked. Garnish with nuts & raisins, and serve warm.

(Recipe: Chef Sougata Halder, Executive Chef at hotel Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park)

Saffron benefits:

Known to be a powerful antioxidant, saffron may have cancer-fighting properties apart from reducing PMS symptoms and improving mood or treating depressive symptoms. It aids in weight loss by reducing appetite and acts as an Aphrodisiac.

It purifies the blood, kidney and bladder and its anti-inflammatory properties are helpful for macular degeneration. This means that it is even good for improving eyesight.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter