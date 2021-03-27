Recipe: Almond Amaranth Kebabs are must-try delicacy on Holi 2021, benefits here

The festival of colours, Holi, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India but with Covid-19 lockdowns imposed in several states, the celebrations have been dampened this year but nothing like a lip-smacking delicacy that cannot work wonders to lift drooping moods this festive weekend. If you are one of those who monitor their health even as family members gorge on festive delicacies, we have dug up a recipe of Almond Amaranth Kebabs that are a must-try on Holi 2021.

Treat your family and loved ones to the goodness of health this Holi by whipping up some Almond Amaranth Kebabs with this super easy, tempting and flavourful recipe. Almond Amaranth Kebabs also serve as a mouthwatering snack.

Ingredients:

whole almond ¼ cup

amaranth flour ½ cup

almond flour ½ cup

chopped ginger 2 tsp

chopped garlic 1 tsp

chopped green chilli 1 tsp

chopped red onions 3 tbsp

boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

salt to taste

red chilli powder ½ tsp

garam masala powder ¼ tsp

freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.

oil (for grilling)

Method:

Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled. In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. mix thoroughly.

Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in plate. Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp. Serve hot kebabs with chutney. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Benefits:

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

