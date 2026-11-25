When a savoury craving hits, a bowl of noodles might be just what you are in the mood for. But before you order in, try making creamy sriracha noodles at home. ALSO READ: Cosy winter starter: Try this rich mushroom and chestnut soup recipe and serve it with crisp toast

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Chef Saloni Kukreja's recipe is the one to try if you like noodles cheesy and creamy, with a little heat in every bite. If you are an enthusiast of creamy and cheesy food, this recipe is sure to leave your mouth-watering for more.

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Here's the recipe you can try at home:

Ingredients

100g noodles

2 tbsps butter

3 tbsps sriracha sauce

4 cloves garlic - minced

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1 cup milk

1 stock cube

2 teaspoons sugar

1/4th cup grated mozzarella & cheddar cheese

1/2 tbsp chilli oil

Black sesame to garnish

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{{^usCountry}} Process: Bring the water up to a boil, add salt and the noodles and boil until 80% cooked through - reserve some of the water.

Sauté the butter and garlic.

Add the sriracha sauce, the noodle cooking liquid and milk and cook for 6-7 minutes.

Add the cooked noodles and let them absorb the rest of the sauce.

Adjust the seasoning.

Add grated cheese and stir it in.

Serve with chilli oil & sesame & enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Process: Bring the water up to a boil, add salt and the noodles and boil until 80% cooked through - reserve some of the water.

Sauté the butter and garlic.

Add the sriracha sauce, the noodle cooking liquid and milk and cook for 6-7 minutes.

Add the cooked noodles and let them absorb the rest of the sauce.

Adjust the seasoning.

Add grated cheese and stir it in.

Serve with chilli oil & sesame & enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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