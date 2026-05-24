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    Try These Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney, A Protein-rich, Weight Loss Friendly Breakfast Recipe For Summer

    Crispy lentil pancakes combine protein-rich lentils, fresh spices, and coconut chutney for a wholesome, balanced breakfast.

    Published on: May 24, 2026 12:57 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Crispy lentil pancakes with coconut chutney are inspired by South Indian lentil-based recipes that use ground dals to create savoury pancakes with crisp edges and soft centres. Served alongside fresh coconut chutney, this breakfast offers a combination of texture and taste that feels light yet substantial for the start of the day.

    Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney (Freepik)
    Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney (Freepik)

    Lentil pancake high-protein breakfast recipes are popular because they provide a balanced combination of protein, fibre, and simple ingredients. Their lighter texture and minimal oil preparation make them suitable for summer mornings. The pancakes cook quickly, pair well with cooling chutneys, and fit comfortably into high-protein weight loss meal plans designed for busy schedules and active lifestyles.

    Lentils contribute protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals, while coconut adds texture and flavour to the chutney. Ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, and coriander improve aroma and freshness. Together, these ingredients create a breakfast that combines protein-rich lentils with vegetables and herbs, making it suitable for summer-friendly meal routines and balanced eating habits.

    Crispy lentil pancakes with coconut chutney differ from regular pancakes because they are made from lentils instead of refined flour. Regular pancakes often have a softer, sweeter profile, while lentil pancakes develop a savoury flavour, crisp surface, and higher protein content. Their golden colour, slightly coarse texture, and fresh chutney accompaniment create a breakfast that feels vibrant, nutritious, and ideal for warm-weather mornings.

    Difference Between Lentil Pancakes and Regular Pancakes

    Feature

    Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney

    Regular

    Pancakes

    Main Ingredient

    Lentils (dal)

    Refined flour

    Taste Profile

    Savoury and mildly spiced

    Sweet and mild

    Texture

    Crispy outside, soft inside

    Soft and fluffy

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Colour

    Golden yellow

    Light golden

    Serving Style

    With chutney and spices

    With syrup or spreads

    Breakfast Value

    Protein-rich meal

    Mainly carbohydrate-based

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Moderate

    Main Highlight

    Savoury high-protein breakfast

    Classic sweet breakfast

    Quick Breakfast Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Cook Time: 20 minutes

    Servings: 4 pancakes

    Calories: 190 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Savoury, crispy, and mildly spicy

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Golden Lentil Pancakes with Fresh Coconut Chutney

    These crispy lentil pancakes combine soaked lentils, spices, and herbs to create a protein-rich breakfast. Paired with coconut chutney, they make a refreshing and balanced summer meal.

    Ingredients

    For the Pancakes

    • 1 cup yellow moong dal or mixed lentils
    • 1 green chilli
    • 1 teaspoon ginger
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • Salt as needed
    • Water as required
    • 1 teaspoon oil

    For the Coconut Chutney

    • 1/2 cup fresh grated coconut
    • 1 tablespoon roasted chana dal
    • 1 green chilli
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • Salt as needed
    • Water as required

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Soak the lentils for 3–4 hours and drain completely.
    2. Blend lentils, ginger, green chilli, salt, and a little water into a smooth batter.
    3. Mix coriander leaves into the batter.
    4. Heat a non-stick pan and spread a ladle of batter into a round pancake.
    5. Drizzle a few drops of oil and cook until golden and crisp on both sides.
    6. Blend all chutney ingredients until smooth.
    7. Serve the hot lentil pancakes with fresh coconut chutney.

    Simple Ways to Make Lentil Pancakes More Nutritious

    Add Grated Vegetables to the Batter

    Carrots, beetroot, and zucchini add colour, texture, and extra nutrients while keeping the pancakes soft.

    Mix Different Lentils

    Combining moong dal, masoor dal, and chana dal improves protein variety and creates a richer flavour.

    Include Fresh Spinach

    Finely chopped spinach increases iron content and adds vibrant green flecks to the pancakes.

    Add Sprouted Lentils

    Sprouted lentils create a lighter batter and improve the nutritional profile of the recipe.

    Sprinkle Flaxseed Powder

    Flaxseed powder adds fibre and healthy fats without changing the taste significantly.

    Serve with Mint Coconut Chutney

    Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour profile that works especially well during summer mornings.

    Pair with Fresh Cucumber Salad

    A simple cucumber salad adds crunch and freshness alongside the crispy pancakes.

    Nutritional Value of Lentil Pancakes with Coconut Chutney

    Lentil pancakes with coconut chutney">Lentil pancakes with coconut chutney combine protein-rich lentils, fresh herbs, and coconut to create a balanced breakfast with wholesome nutrition. The combination provides protein, fibre, and essential nutrients while keeping the meal suitable for everyday breakfast routines.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    190 calories

    Protein

    11 g

    Carbohydrates

    24 g

    Fat

    6 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Iron

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Which lentils work best for lentil pancakes?

    Yellow moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal, or a combination of lentils work very well for this recipe.

    Are lentil pancakes suitable for weight loss meal plans?

    Lentil pancakes contain protein and fibre that help create a balanced breakfast option. Using minimal oil keeps the recipe lighter.

    Can the batter be prepared in advance?

    Yes, the batter can be refrigerated for up to one day. Stir well before cooking.

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