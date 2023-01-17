Winter Baking: Sweet treats to warm up the kitchen

Winter is a magical time of the year, but it can also be a chilly and dreary season. One of the best ways to combat the cold weather is by warming up your home with the delicious aroma of homemade baked goods. Baking is a great activity to do on a cold winter day, it is a perfect way to spend some quality time with your loved ones, and it will also fill your home with the comforting aroma of sweet treats. From classic cookies to rich pies, there are so many delicious recipes to choose from when it comes to winter baking. Whether you're an experienced baker or a beginner, there's something for everyone. Here are some delicious winter desserts that you must try. (Also read: Healthy and delicious winter recipes for your kids )

1. Chocolate Cookies

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate Cookies(Unsplash/Jennifer Pallian)

Ingredients:

¾ cup dark chocolate chips

1¼ cups refined flour

½ cup butter

¾ cup castor sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

¼ cup cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

A pinch salt

¼ cup walnuts

Method:

1. Preheat oven at 180ºC. Line a baking tray with a parchment paper.

2. Cream butter and castor sugar in a bowl till soft and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla essence and whisk well.

3. Sieve togetherflour and cocoa powder in the butter-sugar mixture. Add baking soda and salt and fold well.

4. Roughly chop walnuts, add to theprepared mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix well to make a dough.

5. Divide the dough into equal portions, shape them into cookies and place on a lined baking tray.

6. Place the baking tray in preheated oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.

7. Remove from heat and cool. Serve.

2. Choco almond muffin

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Choco almond muffin recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Cocoa powder 4 tbsp

Refined flour coarsely ground 2 tbsp

Almonds chopped 10-12

Eggs 4

Sugar 1 cup

Refined flour (maida) 3 tbsp

Butter melted 4 tbsp

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180ºC. Break eggs into a bowl.

2. Add sugar and blend with a hand blender till frothy. Sieve refined flour and cocoa powder into a bowl. Add coarsely ground almonds and mix.

3. Add this flour mixture gradually to the eggs, mixing with the blender continuously. Add melted butter and mix.

4. Pour the batter into muffin moulds till half full. Sprinkle chopped almonds on top and bake in the preheated oven for twenty to twenty five minutes.

5. Serve hot.

3. Eggless Chocolate Brownie

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Eggless Chocolate Brownie(Unsplash )

Ingredients:

For brownie batter

1 cup dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

½ cup butter

1 cup curd, beaten

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup walnuts, roughly chopped,

For garnish

Ice-cream

Chocolate syrup

Mint leaves

Method:

1. Butter an 8″ square pan and preheat your oven to 180C.

2. In a saucepan, add dark chocolate, butter and melt on a slow flame.

3. In a bowl, add curd, caster sugar and mix it well till the sugar dissolves.

4. Add the cooled chocolate mixture and mix it well. Add in the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Fold in the walnuts

5 Transfer the batter to the baking dish.

6. Bake at 180C for 30 minutes-35 minutes. Let the brownies cool completely.

7. Cut them into desired shapesthem, garnish it with ice cream, chocolate syrup and mint leaves and serve.