7 simple ways to make your partner feel special every day

Love to surprise your partner on special occasions but miss out on little everyday gestures that can make your special someone's day? Being there for your better half, engaging in meaningful conversations, appreciating them for their efforts can all go a long way in deepening emotional intimacy in a relationship. Doing little efforts every day and making them feel respected is an investment good marriages or relationships are made of. (Also read: 5 reasons why people stay in unhappy marriages)

Many couples are deeply in love to begin with and even thank their stars for having a supportive person in their life, but with passage of time, the perfect couples too can feel something amiss if they do not give each other the attention they deserve. You don't need a special occasion like Valentine's Day, a birthday or an anniversary to work on your bond if you take out 'we time' every single day and spend some special moments together.

"Love is not just about grand gestures, but about the small, everyday acts of kindness and appreciation that keep the fire burning," says Arouba Kabir, mental health professional.

"Relationships are built on love, trust, and mutual appreciation. Making your partner feel special every day is an important part of maintaining a strong, healthy relationship. It doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive – it’s the little things that count, says Enso Wellness Founder Arouba Kabir.

Here are 7 ways to make your partner feel special every single day.

1. Give them a compliment: Start their day right with a genuine compliment about something you admire about them. This could be anything from their appearance, to their personality, to their accomplishments.

2. Show physical affection: Physical affection, such as hugs, kisses, and holding hands, can go a long way in making your partner feel appreciated and loved.

3. Listen to them: Take the time to really listen to what your partner has to say, and show that you’re interested in their thoughts and feelings.

4. Show appreciation for the little things: Whether it’s picking up groceries on the way home from work or cooking dinner, acknowledge and appreciate the small gestures that your partner makes to make your life easier.

5. Plan surprises: Surprise your partner with something special, whether it’s a thoughtful gift, a romantic date, or a fun outing.

6. Be supportive and communicative: Be there for your partner when they need it, whether it’s lending a listening ear, offering advice, or simply holding their hand. Let them what goes inside your head.

7. Be vocal, express: Tell them how much you love them. Show your partner that they are loved and appreciated by telling them regularly how much they mean to you.

