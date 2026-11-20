Alia Bhatt, who features on the cover of TIME magazine's first-ever TIME100 Next India list, recently opened up about balancing her acting career and motherhood in an interview with the publication. The actor spoke about setting boundaries around her work commitments after welcoming her daughter, Raha, and explained why spending time with her family remains her top priority. (Also read: Alia Bhatt turns heads in strapless ruby-red Sabyasachi gown and statement choker necklace for TIME100 Next India cover )

Alia Bhatt on setting work boundaries after motherhood

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Speaking about her priorities, Alia said, "I want to continue to, you know, do what I love and also take care of whom I love." The actor recalled that when she decided to take on a new film shortly after giving birth, she was clear about how much time she could dedicate to work.

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"The day I decided to come, you know, take on a new film, right after I had given birth, I was pretty clear that this is the amount I can work now. I don't want to work for more than X number of days in a month," she explained.

Alia also clarified that she is willing to make adjustments when necessary, particularly when filming circumstances require flexibility. "Of course, if it's a special circumstance on a day of shoot, if it's related towards, you know, location or light or something, I'm happy to adjust. But it has to be a little bit more streamlined. There has to be a stronger system in place," she added.

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Alia Bhatt says motherhood has made her more effective at work

{{^usCountry}} Alia believes that having a more structured work schedule has also made her professional commitments more effective. According to the actor, better planning allows her to make the most of her time on set while ensuring she gets enough time away from work. "Actually, I feel like the work is a little bit more effective. You come on time, you leave on time and you make the day," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia believes that having a more structured work schedule has also made her professional commitments more effective. According to the actor, better planning allows her to make the most of her time on set while ensuring she gets enough time away from work. "Actually, I feel like the work is a little bit more effective. You come on time, you leave on time and you make the day," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She further explained that this arrangement allows her to enjoy her downtime and fulfil her responsibilities as a mother. "And I get my downtime and I get the time to actually be a mom, because that is a top, top, top, top priority for me," Alia shared.

‘I love being in front of my daughter a little more’

While Alia continues to enjoy acting and being in front of the camera, she admitted that motherhood has given her a different perspective on what matters most. "I will always love being in front of the camera, but I love being in front of my daughter a little more," the actor said.

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Reiterating her desire to maintain a balance between her personal and professional life, Alia concluded, "But I want to continue to, you know, do what I love and also take care of whom I love."

Alia Bhatt and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Since becoming a mother, Alia has continued to pursue her acting career while speaking openly about the importance of making time for her family.