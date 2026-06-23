From ‘I appreciate you’ to ‘I’m sorry’: Things we don’t say enough in relationships but should

We live in a time where people communicate constantly, yet some of the most meaningful things in relationships still remain unsaid. Not because feelings disappear, but because familiarity makes people assume their partner already knows. Over time, comfort quietly replaces verbal expression, and the things that matter most slowly become implied instead of spoken. But in relationships, hearing something often matters just as much as knowing it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, relationship expert, SVP and head of Aisle Network, shared things we don’t say enough in relationships. Things we don’t say enough in relationships but should. (Unsplash)

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When appreciation starts feeling unnecessary Chandni highlighted that in the early stages of a relationship, people naturally express gratitude more openly. Effort feels visible and intentional. But as relationships settle into routine, the little things someone does for you every day slowly stop being acknowledged.

Whether it is checking in after a long day, remembering small details, or simply being emotionally present, consistency often becomes invisible with time. And what becomes invisible rarely gets appreciated out loud. A simple “thank you for always showing up for me” or “I noticed what you did” may seem small, but it reminds the other person that their effort is still being seen and valued.