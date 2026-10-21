9 simple self-care rituals to help you feel grounded and emotionally balanced on difficult days

Some days, you may feel emotionally drained, disconnected from yourself or unable to explain why your mood has changed. Your mind keeps racing, your energy feels low, and even the things you usually enjoy may no longer bring you the same comfort. When this happens, forcing yourself to think positively may not help. Instead, give yourself time to acknowledge what you are feeling and find small, gentle ways to look after yourself.

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Energy worker Kishori Sud, founder of EnigmaTarotTribe, says that even healers have difficult days and need ways to care for themselves. “Being a healer myself, I have days when I am down and out. It is an occupational hazard for us, and this is something very human, and you do not have to be a healer to feel low! So I tried a few things and finally have this routine which helps me sail through, and it always works,” she shared.

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{{^usCountry}} If you are going through a difficult phase, these nine simple rituals may help you feel more grounded, reconnect with yourself and make space for emotional well-being. 1. Allow yourself to feel what you feel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are going through a difficult phase, these nine simple rituals may help you feel more grounded, reconnect with yourself and make space for emotional well-being. 1. Allow yourself to feel what you feel {{/usCountry}}

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When you are having a difficult day, your first instinct may be to push away uncomfortable emotions or distract yourself from them. Instead, give yourself a moment to pause. Place one hand over your heart, take a few slow breaths and ask yourself, “What do I need right now?”

You may need rest, a nourishing meal, some time alone, a conversation with someone you trust or simply the freedom to cry. You do not have to find a solution to everything at once. Sometimes, acknowledging how you feel is a good place to begin.

2. Ground yourself before trying to feel better

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When you feel overwhelmed, you may not need another activity to lift your mood. You may benefit more from slowing down and bringing your attention back to the present moment.

Try standing barefoot on a safe surface, whether indoors or outdoors, and take a few slow breaths. Imagine roots extending from your feet into the ground, helping you feel steady and connected. You can hold smoky quartz, hematite or black tourmaline as a personal reminder to stay grounded. Spend at least 10 minutes on this practice if it feels comfortable.

3. Give your body the nourishment it needs

Taking care of your emotions also means looking after your body. Eat balanced meals, drink water regularly and pay attention to your energy levels. If you often turn to coffee when you feel tired, try to understand what your body needs instead.

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A warm cup of ginger and tulsi tea, chamomile tea or turmeric milk may offer a comforting pause in your day. Sud also recommends drinking lemon balm tea around 11 a.m., if that suits your preferences.

Choose simple, nourishing foods such as khichdi, dal and rice, soup, cooked vegetables, oats, fruit, nuts and seeds. These everyday choices can help you maintain a regular eating routine, especially when you do not feel like doing much else.

4. Try a root chakra meditation

When you feel restless or disconnected, a root chakra meditation can help you pause and turn your attention inward. In chakra-based spiritual practices, the root chakra is linked to feeling safe, steady and connected to the world around you.

Find a comfortable place to sit with your feet flat on the floor. Close your eyes if you feel comfortable doing so and picture a red light at the base of your spine. Take slow breaths and repeat quietly to yourself, “I feel grounded. I am safe right now. I have support.”

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You can complement this practice with time outdoors, warm meals or earthy crystals if these are meaningful to you. Treat the meditation as a personal reflection exercise rather than a substitute for addressing the concerns that make you feel unsettled.

5. Turn your shower into a moment of release

A warm shower can offer a simple way to unwind after a tiring day. As the water runs over you, imagine the tension and emotional heaviness you have been carrying gradually easing. You might quietly repeat, “I release what I no longer need to carry.”

If you prefer a longer ritual, consider a warm bath with Epsom salts or a gentle herbal scent such as lavender or rosemary. Keep the experience comfortable and uncomplicated. The aim is to create a little space for yourself, not to follow a perfect routine.

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6. Choose one crystal with a personal intention

You do not need a large collection of crystals to create a personal ritual. If crystal practices are part of your spiritual routine, choose one that reflects what you would like to focus on that day.

Rose quartz is linked to love, amethyst to peace, carnelian to self-confidence, and smoky quartz and black tourmaline to feeling grounded. These meanings are based on spiritual beliefs and have not been proven by science.

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Hold your chosen crystal for a moment and ask yourself, “What do I need from myself today?” Use the question as an opportunity to reflect on your feelings and decide what might help you feel more supported.

7. Get moving, even if it is only for a few minutes

When your thoughts refuse to slow down, gentle movement can help shift your attention away from overthinking. You do not need to complete a strenuous workout or follow a strict exercise routine.

Take a short walk, stretch your body, practice gentle yoga or dance to a favorite song. If possible, spend a few minutes outdoors in daylight. Choose something that feels manageable rather than turning movement into another task you must complete.

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The idea is to reconnect with your body and give yourself a break from the cycle of thoughts that may be adding to your stress.

8. Make time for a quiet herbal pause

Set aside 10 minutes to make a cup of tulsi, chamomile or ginger tea and sit somewhere comfortable without checking your phone. You can light a candle, listen to the sounds around you or simply focus on your breathing.

There is no need to follow an elaborate spiritual routine or make the moment feel special. A short break from notifications, conversations and daily demands can give you some breathing room.

Let yourself sit quietly without expecting an immediate change in your mood. Sometimes, allowing yourself to pause without a specific goal is enough to make a difficult day feel a little more manageable.

9. Do one thing that helps you feel like yourself again

When you are feeling low, even small activities can seem like too much effort. Rather than expecting yourself to turn the day around completely, choose one thing that brings you comfort or reminds you of what you enjoy.

You could call someone you love, spend time in nature, write in a journal, paint, pray, cook a dish that brings back fond memories, buy yourself flowers, watch the sunset or create something with your hands.

Choose whatever feels right for you. You do not have to complete a long list or make a major change in your life to feel better. One small, familiar activity can be a gentle way to reconnect with yourself.

Small steps can make difficult days easier

Self-care does not always involve a major lifestyle change or a carefully planned spiritual practice. It can begin with drinking a glass of water, eating a proper meal, taking a few deep breaths or reaching out to someone you trust.

You do not have to feel positive all the time, and you do not need to rush yourself through difficult emotions. Give yourself the same patience and understanding you would offer someone you care about.

Holistic wellness and spiritual practices may provide comfort as part of your self-care routine, but they are not a substitute for professional help. If low mood persists, becomes severe or starts affecting your daily life, consider speaking with a qualified mental health professional.

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Disclaimer: The spiritual practices described in this article reflect personal beliefs and traditional wellness approaches, and their claimed energetic effects are not scientifically established. They are intended for general information and personal reflection, not as a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.