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Chakra Horoscope Today, October 21, 2026: Insecurity may cause you to question the abilities you already possess today

Updated on: Oct 21, 2026, 14:32:02 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Chakra Horoscope Today (Pinterest)
Chakra Horoscope Today (Pinterest)
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Chakra Horoscope Today, October 21, 2026: Today’s chakra horoscope explores honest communication, emotional resilience, and the importance of expressing.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Despondence may make progress feel distant, but a difficult mood does not define your future. Return to simple routines, take one manageable step and allow motivation to rebuild gradually.

Chakra practice: Take a grounding walk and focus on the sensation of each step.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, lentils or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Wisdom comes from combining experience with an open mind. Trust the lessons you have learned, but remain willing to reconsider your perspective when new information appears.

Chakra practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and reflect on one lesson that has shaped you.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and identify one practical step you can take without compromising your self respect.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Guilt can be useful when it encourages accountability, but excessive self-blame drains your confidence. Acknowledge what needs attention, make amends where appropriate and allow yourself to learn.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and repeat, “I learn, I grow and I allow myself to move forward.”

What to eat/drink: Bananas, corn or yellow lentils.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Mysticism encourages you to explore the quieter dimensions of your inner life. Make room for reflection, intuition and spiritual curiosity while keeping your decisions grounded in discernment.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM for five minutes in a peaceful space.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Insecurity may cause you to question abilities you already possess. Instead of waiting to feel completely confident, take small steps that remind you of your capability and resilience.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and write down three strengths you bring to a current challenge.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Root Chakras

Renewal may require some solitude as you process emotional changes. Give yourself space to reset without cutting yourself off from supportive relationships or opportunities for connection.

Chakra practice: Spend a few quiet minutes breathing deeply, then reach out to someone who makes you feel grounded.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, avocado or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

A victim mindset may leave you focused on what others have done or what circumstances have denied you. Reclaim your agency by identifying the choices available to you now.

Chakra practice: Repeat, “I cannot control everything, but I can choose my next step,” while breathing slowly.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, whole grains or nourishing root vegetables.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus & Third Eye Chakras

Perfectionism can complicate your quest for answers. Stay curious and aim for progress rather than flawless results. You may discover more by exploring than by waiting until every detail is certain.

Chakra practice: Set a small, achievable goal and spend ten minutes working towards it without judging the outcome.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, bananas or walnuts.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Rejection may hurt, but it does not define your value or the possibilities ahead. Allow yourself to feel disappointed without turning one experience into a verdict on your future.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your heart and repeat, “I remain worthy, even when an outcome disappoints me.”

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, kiwi or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Enlightenment may arrive through a new understanding of an old situation. Be willing to question assumptions and allow a fresh perspective to guide your next choice.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM and observe your thoughts without judgement.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Forgiveness can help release emotional weight and make room for peace. You can let go of resentment while maintaining boundaries and remembering the lessons that protect your wellbeing.

Chakra practice: Breathe gently with one hand over your heart and silently offer yourself compassion.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, avocado or kiwi.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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