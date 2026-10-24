Chakra Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: Releasing emotional weight that no longer serves your wellbeing may help you move forward today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Vanity may draw your attention towards external approval. Reconnect with your authentic values and remember that genuine confidence comes from self-respect, not comparison.

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Chakra practice: Chant RAM while repeating, “My worth comes from within.”

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What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Growth begins when you welcome new perspectives and allow yourself to move beyond familiar patterns. Be open to experiences that strengthen your emotional resilience.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your heart and reflect on one lesson that has helped you grow.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, kiwi or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

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{{^usCountry}} Gratitude helps you recognize the support and opportunities already present in your life. Appreciate small victories and meaningful connections instead of waiting for everything to be perfect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gratitude helps you recognize the support and opportunities already present in your life. Appreciate small victories and meaningful connections instead of waiting for everything to be perfect. {{/usCountry}}

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Chakra practice: Write down three things you genuinely appreciate today.

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, avocado or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Workaholic tendencies may make you feel that rest must be earned. Remember that your value extends beyond productivity. Create a healthier rhythm between responsibilities and recovery.

Chakra practice: Take regular breaks and practise slow, grounding breaths.

What to eat/drink: Lentils, root vegetables or warm soup.

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Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Complacency can keep you comfortable while quietly limiting your potential. Celebrate your achievements, but challenge yourself to take one meaningful step towards a goal you have postponed.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM for five minutes and identify one constructive action for today.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, corn or yellow lentils.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Mysticism encourages you to explore intuition, spiritual reflection and the meaning behind your experiences. Stay curious about subtle insights while using discernment in your decisions.

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Chakra practice: Meditate on OM for five minutes in a quiet space.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Faith can help you remain steady when the future feels uncertain. Trust your values, keep taking thoughtful action and allow answers to emerge without forcing every outcome.

Chakra practice: Begin the day with a short prayer or gratitude meditation.

What to eat/drink: Berries, walnuts or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Release emotional weight that no longer serves your wellbeing. Letting go does not mean forgetting the past; it means choosing not to carry its burdens into every new experience.

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Chakra practice: Breathe slowly with one hand over your heart, visualizing tension leaving with each exhale.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, avocado or kiwi.

Crystal remedy: Malachite.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Despondence may make your goals seem distant, but temporary discouragement does not determine your future. Return to simple routines and focus on one manageable step at a time.

Chakra practice: Take a grounding walk and notice the sensation of each foot touching the ground.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, lentils or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

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Expansion invites you to think beyond familiar limitations. Explore new ideas, consider fresh opportunities and remain willing to change your perspective as you learn.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM while visualizing your awareness expanding with each breath.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

A victim mindset can make you feel powerless in difficult circumstances. Acknowledge what is beyond your control, then focus on the choices that can help you reclaim your agency.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and write down one action you can take to improve your situation.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

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Crystal remedy: Pyrite.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Prayer offers space for reflection, hope and renewed perspective. You do not need to have every answer today; allow stillness to help you reconnect with what matters most.

Chakra practice: Spend five minutes in prayer or quiet meditation.

What to eat/drink: Purple fruits, walnuts or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)