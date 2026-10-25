Chakra Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: Progress may require patience, but consistent effort can bring you closer to your goals today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras

An impasse may test your confidence, but a delay does not diminish your worth. Stop measuring yourself by how quickly you achieve something. Reassess your options and take one practical step forward.

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Chakra practice: Chant RAM and identify one action within your control.

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What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus & Crown Chakras

Guilt may be keeping you attached to an old decision. Take responsibility where necessary, forgive yourself for what you have learned from, and remain open to the direction your life is taking.

Chakra practice: Begin with a short prayer and repeat, “I learn from my past without being defined by it.”

What to eat/drink: Bananas, whole grains or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral & Crown Chakras

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{{^usCountry}} Creation and miracles invite you to believe in possibilities beyond your usual expectations. Give a promising idea room to grow. An unexpected insight or opportunity may emerge when you allow yourself to experiment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Creation and miracles invite you to believe in possibilities beyond your usual expectations. Give a promising idea room to grow. An unexpected insight or opportunity may emerge when you allow yourself to experiment. {{/usCountry}}

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Chakra practice: Spend ten minutes on a creative activity, then meditate on OM.

What to eat/drink: Oranges, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Despondence may make everyday responsibilities feel heavier. Avoid judging yourself for having a difficult day. Return to simple routines, seek support when needed and focus on one manageable task.

Chakra practice: Take a grounding walk or practise slow abdominal breathing.

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What to eat/drink: Lentils, root vegetables or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Expansion encourages you to move beyond familiar beliefs and ambitions. Explore new ideas, welcome constructive feedback and allow yourself to imagine a future larger than your current circumstances.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM, visualizing your awareness expanding with each breath.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Perseverance is your strength today. Progress may require patience, but consistent effort can bring you closer to your goals. Keep going while remembering that rest is part of sustainable progress.

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Chakra practice: Stand with both feet grounded and take ten steady breaths before beginning an important task.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, lentils or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Acceptance helps you release the struggle against what has already happened. You can acknowledge disappointment without allowing it to control your next decision. Make peace with the present and focus on what remains possible.

Chakra practice: Place a hand over your heart and repeat, “I accept this moment and move forward with compassion.”

What to eat/drink: Spinach, avocado or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

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Bittersweet feelings may accompany renewal. You can miss what has passed while still welcoming what comes next. Honor your memories without allowing them to prevent you from embracing a fresh chapter.

Chakra practice: Journal about one thing you are releasing and one new possibility you are welcoming.

What to eat/drink: Pomegranate, leafy greens or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Mysticism invites you to explore your inner world and listen more carefully to your intuition. Make room for spiritual reflection, while remembering to use discernment when interpreting signs or impressions.

Chakra practice: Spend five minutes in quiet meditation with the OM mantra.

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What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, blueberries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Faith can help you remain steady when outcomes are uncertain. Keep acting on what matters to you without demanding immediate proof that everything will work out exactly as planned.

Chakra practice: Begin the day with a short prayer or gratitude meditation.

What to eat/drink: Berries, walnuts or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Third Eye Chakras

Isolation may be part of your search for answers, but too much withdrawal can cloud your perspective. Give yourself quiet time to explore your questions while remaining open to support and fresh viewpoints.

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Chakra practice: Take a quiet walk, then write down one question you want to explore and one person you can consult.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, blueberries or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Confusion can arise when fear, assumptions and facts become tangled. Avoid rushing into conclusions. Slow down, gather information and give your intuition room to settle before deciding what to do.

Chakra practice: Write three short lists: what you know, what you feel and what you still need to clarify.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

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