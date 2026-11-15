Chhath Puja 2026: The story of Chhathi Maiyaa, the mother goddess who protects children and blesses families during Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is commonly associated with the worship of Surya Dev, but the festival also honors Chhathi Maiyaa, who is worshipped as a mother goddess and protector of children. Devotees seek her blessings for the good health and long life of their children, as well as happiness and prosperity in their families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chhathi Maiyaa is known by different names in Hindu traditions. She is identified as Shashti Devi, the sixth form of Prakriti, and is also associated with Devasena, the wife of Lord Kartikeya. Some traditions describe her as the sister of Surya Dev, while others connect her with Usha and Pratyusha, the goddesses of dawn and dusk.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ALSO READ: Goddess Kali and the darkness of Amavasya: Why Shakta and Tantric traditions associate this hour with Kali worship and spiritual introspection

Who is Chhathi Maiyaa?

According to the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Chhathi Maiyaa is Shashti Devi, the sixth form of Prakriti. She is believed to protect children and bless them with good health and a long life. Devotees worship her and pray for the safety and well-being of their children.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another belief identifies her as Devasena, the wife of Lord Kartikeya. According to a legend, she appeared before a childless queen after a yagya and blessed her with a child. This story is also linked to the rituals and traditions of Chhath Puja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another belief identifies her as Devasena, the wife of Lord Kartikeya. According to a legend, she appeared before a childless queen after a yagya and blessed her with a child. This story is also linked to the rituals and traditions of Chhath Puja. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Some accounts describe Chhathi Maiyaa as the sister of Surya Dev. There are also beliefs that associate her with Usha and Pratyusha, the goddesses of dawn and dusk. Both are worshipped in connection with the Sun, whose rising and setting are central to Chhath Puja.

Why is Chhathi Maiyaa worshipped during Chhath Puja?

Although Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya Dev, Chhathi Maiyaa holds an equally special place in the festival. While devotees offer prayers to the Sun God, they also worship the goddess for the health and protection of their children. Many families observe the rituals with prayers for happiness, peace, and prosperity at home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the riverbank, as devotees offer arghya to the setting and rising Sun, they also remember Chhathi Maiyaa and seek her blessings.

Chhath Puja is thus a festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiyaa. Along with thanking the Sun God for sustaining life, devotees turn to the mother goddess for the protection and well-being of their families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Budhi Diwali in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: The mountain folklore of Lord Rama's return and a delayed celebration

Disclaimer: Stories and beliefs about Chhathi Maiyaa vary across communities and regional traditions. The article draws on traditional religious accounts and is intended for informational purposes.