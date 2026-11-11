Sadhguru on Spiritual growth: Why comparing yourself with others can hold you back from excellence

Do you often measure your success against someone else's achievements? Perhaps you compare your career, lifestyle, relationships or personal milestones with what you see on social media. While a little competition can motivate you, constant comparison can make you overlook your own progress.

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A recent quote shared by spiritual teacher Sadhguru was published on the official Isha Foundation website on November 9, 2026. He says, "Excellence is not about being better than someone else. It means functioning at your best, with utmost ease."

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His message offers a different way to look at personal success. Instead of trying to outperform everyone around you, you can focus on understanding your abilities, improving your skills and finding a sense of purpose in what you do.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why living to please everyone can take you away from your true self

Why does comparing yourself with others affect personal growth?

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{{^usCountry}} You may feel happy about a personal achievement until you see someone else reach a bigger milestone. A friend's promotion, a colleague's success or someone's lifestyle online can make you question your own progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may feel happy about a personal achievement until you see someone else reach a bigger milestone. A friend's promotion, a colleague's success or someone's lifestyle online can make you question your own progress. {{/usCountry}}

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This habit can shift your attention away from your goals. Sadhguru's message encourages you to look at excellence as a personal journey rather than a competition with others.

What does Sadhguru mean by true excellence?

According to his recent quote shared on his website, Isha Foundation, excellence does not depend on how you perform against another person. It comes from functioning at your best.

For example, you may define success through professional growth, creative work, meaningful relationships or personal learning. You do not need to follow someone else's timeline to make progress.

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This approach also encourages you to recognise your strengths instead of focusing only on what you lack.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: Why putting your heart into everyday actions matters more than being perfect

How can self-awareness help your spiritual growth?

Self-awareness helps you understand your thoughts, reactions and personal expectations. When you recognise why you compare yourself with others, you can start making more conscious choices.

You can ask yourself a few simple questions. Are you following a goal because it matters to you? Do you feel pressured to meet someone else's expectations? Are you overlooking your achievements because someone else has reached a different milestone?

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These questions can help you understand what personal growth means to you.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spiritual Growth: Why holding on to memories can keep you from moving forward

5 ways to stop comparing yourself with others

If you want to focus more on your own journey, try these everyday habits:

Set personal goals: Choose targets that reflect your interests and abilities.

Limit social media comparisons: Remember that online posts rarely show someone's complete life.

Recognise small achievements: Give yourself credit for the progress you make each day.

Learn at your own pace: Allow yourself time to develop new skills without rushing.

Practise journaling: Write about your goals, experiences and lessons to understand your progress.

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Spiritual lesson behind Sadhguru's message?

Sadhguru's November 9 quote invites you to rethink how you define excellence. You can learn from others without turning their achievements into a measure of your worth.

Spiritual growth does not have to mean becoming someone else. It can begin with understanding yourself, recognising your abilities and bringing greater attention to your everyday actions.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on the spiritual teachings shared by Sadhguru through the Isha Foundation and is not intended to encourage you to follow or believe the spiritual perceptions. Readers' discretion is advised.