Sadhguru on spirituality: Why living to please everyone can take you away from your true self

Do you often change your opinions to avoid upsetting someone? Do you find yourself saying yes when you actually want to say no? The need to make everyone happy can sometimes leave you disconnected from your own feelings, values and choices.

In a November 4, 2026, quote published on the official Isha Foundation website, spiritual teacher Sadhguru shares a message about staying committed to the person you want to become.

"You should not be committed to the way someone else wants you to be. You must be committed to the way you want to be."

His message offers a perspective on self-discovery, personal freedom and conscious living. It also invites you to look at how much your decisions depend on other people's expectations.

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Why do you constantly seek other people's approval? You may want your family, friends and colleagues to appreciate your choices. However, when their opinions start controlling your decisions, you may find it difficult to understand what you genuinely want.

For example, you might choose a career to meet your family's expectations or hide your feelings because you fear rejection. Over time, these habits can make you question your own identity.

Sadhguru's message encourages you to recognise the difference between living by your values and constantly trying to meet someone else's expectations.

How does people-pleasing affect your spiritual growth? Spiritual growth often involves understanding yourself better. When you spend most of your time worrying about how others see you, you may overlook your own needs and emotions.

You can begin by asking yourself simple questions. Are you making this decision because it feels right to you? Are you afraid of disappointing someone? Do your daily choices reflect the values you believe in?

These questions can help you become more aware of your motivations.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: Why putting your heart into everyday actions matters more than being perfect

What is the connection between self-awareness and spirituality? Self-awareness allows you to recognise your thoughts, feelings and reactions without judging yourself immediately.

You can practise it through meditation, journaling or spending a few quiet minutes alone. These habits give you time to reflect on your choices and understand what matters to you.

Sadhguru's November 4 message highlights the importance of taking responsibility for your own direction instead of allowing outside expectations to define your identity.

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How can you set healthy emotional boundaries? Setting boundaries does not mean you stop caring about people. It means you understand your limits and communicate them with respect.

You can start by saying no when you genuinely cannot take on another responsibility. You can also express disagreement without turning every conversation into an argument.

Healthy boundaries allow you to respect other people's choices while staying true to your own.

5 ways to reconnect with your authentic self: If you want to develop a stronger connection with yourself, try these simple habits:

Practise journaling: Write about your feelings, goals and personal values.

Spend time alone: Give yourself space to understand your thoughts.

Stop comparing: Focus on your progress instead of measuring your life against someone else's.

Learn to say no: Respect your time and emotional limits.

Make conscious choices: Ask yourself whether your decisions reflect what you genuinely want. Spiritual lesson behind Sadhguru's quote? Sadhguru's message reminds you that personal growth begins with understanding who you want to become. You can listen to advice, respect different opinions and maintain meaningful relationships without giving up your individuality.

You do not have to please everyone to live a meaningful life. Sometimes, reconnecting with yourself starts when you stop allowing other people's expectations to make your choices.