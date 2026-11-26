Thanksgiving is often associated with family gatherings, festive meals and giving thanks for life's blessings. But the holiday does not feel joyful for everyone. You may feel stressed about hosting, worried about money, overwhelmed by family expectations or miss someone who cannot join you this year.

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This Thanksgiving, you can make gratitude a meaningful part of your day without forcing yourself to feel happy all the time.

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In an article published on November 18, Andrea N. Taylor, PhD, an associate professor and psychologist at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, shared advice on managing holiday stress and practising gratitude

Her message offers a useful reminder, you can experience difficult emotions and still appreciate the good things in your life.

Also Read A Buddhist teacher on redemption: Why it is never too late to change your life

Thanksgiving 2026 and the importance of gratitude

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{{^usCountry}} Gratitude is more than saying thank you or making a list of things you appreciate. Andrea mentions in the article that as an active practice of noticing and acknowledging the little and big things that bring value to your life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gratitude is more than saying thank you or making a list of things you appreciate. Andrea mentions in the article that as an active practice of noticing and acknowledging the little and big things that bring value to your life. {{/usCountry}}

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You can begin by thinking about the people who support you, the experiences that make you happy and the small moments you often overlook. Instead of waiting for a special occasion, make this reflection part of your everyday routine.

Can you feel grateful and stressed at the same time?

Yes. Andrea Taylor explains that gratitude does not mean ignoring negative emotions or pretending that your problems do not exist.

You may feel thankful for your family while also finding a gathering emotionally difficult. You may appreciate your home and still worry about finances. Both feelings can exist together.

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Also Read Mayo Clinic explains the power of gratitude: Why do spiritual traditions treat gratitude as a daily practice?

Simple gratitude practices to try this Thanksgiving

You do not need an elaborate ritual to bring more awareness into your day. Andrea Taylor suggests setting aside time to recognise what you appreciate. You can try these simple practices:

Start a gratitude journal: Write down three things you appreciate today.

Write down three things you appreciate today. Thank someone personally : Tell a friend or family member how their support has helped you.

: Tell a friend or family member how their support has helped you. Notice small moments : Appreciate a warm meal, a quiet morning or a meaningful conversation.

: Appreciate a warm meal, a quiet morning or a meaningful conversation. Practise mindful breathing: Take a few minutes to pause and settle your thoughts.

Take a few minutes to pause and settle your thoughts. Make gratitude a routine: Use a notebook or calendar to record what you appreciate each day.

How to manage Thanksgiving stress and family pressure

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According to AndreaTaylor, simplifying your holiday plans. You do not have to attend every gathering or create an expensive celebration to make Thanksgiving meaningful.

Choose the activities that matter most, set a realistic budget and make time for rest, exercise and healthy meals. You can also ask trusted friends or family members for support when you feel overwhelmed.