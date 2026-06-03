What is Transcendental Meditation? And how is it different from mindfulness meditation?

Meditation has become a growing part of wellness conversations globally post-COVID, with many people exploring practices linked to stress management, focus, and emotional well-being. One method that often draws attention is Transcendental Meditation, commonly called TM. Transcendental Meditation (Pexels)

So what is it, and how does it compare with mindfulness meditation?

What is Transcendental Meditation? According to an article published on the Cleveland Clinic, Transcendental Meditation is a form of mantra meditation. The practice involves sitting comfortably with your eyes closed and silently repeating a specific sound or word known as a mantra.

TM is generally practised for about 20 minutes twice a day and is commonly learned through trained instructors.

Unlike some meditation approaches that focus on breathing or observing thoughts, Transcendental Meditation uses repeated attention to a mantra during the session.

Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

What are the benefits of doing Transcendental meditation? It helps in reducing post-traumatic stress disorder Manages your cortisol levels Help in overcoming depression Enhances your intelligence and mental awareness Improves and develops your emotional feelings Helps in developing an active and productive mind How is it different from mindfulness meditation?

Although both practices are forms of meditation, they use different techniques.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, mindfulness meditation focuses on paying attention to the present moment. This may include noticing your breathing, thoughts, emotions, or bodily sensations without judging them.

Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

Transcendental Meditation follows a different method. Rather than observing thoughts or experiences as they arise, practitioners silently repeat a mantra during meditation. In simple terms, mindfulness meditation centres on an awareness of the present moment, while TM uses a repeated sound or phrase as a point of mental focus.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.