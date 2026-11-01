When is Dhanteras 2026 in the USA? Know the date, puja timings, tithis and spiritual significance

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, across the United States, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the occasion holds special importance for Hindu families who worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari.

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While buying gold, silver, and new utensils remains a popular tradition, Dhanteras carries a deeper spiritual message. It encourages you to value health, welcome prosperity and appreciate the resources that support your well-being.

Dhanteras 2026 dates, timings, tithis in USA:

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According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras falls on November 6, 2026, in New York City. The Trayodashi tithi begins at 12 noon on November 5 and ends at 12:17 am on November 7, local time.

Since Hindu festival dates and auspicious periods depend on local sunrise and sunset, check the Panchang for your US city before planning your puja.

Also Read Dhanteras 2026: Puja muhurat, best time to buy gold and silver, and dos and don'ts for the festival

Dhanteras puja timings in USA

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{{^usCountry}} Drik Panchang recommends performing Dhanteras Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drik Panchang recommends performing Dhanteras Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset. {{/usCountry}}

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For some major US locations, the published puja timings are:

New York City: 5:12 pm to 7 pm

East Los Angeles: 5:23 pm to 7:16 pm

Why do Hindus celebrate Dhanteras?

According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Lakshmi emerged during the Samudra Manthan, or churning of the cosmic ocean. Devotees worship her alongside Lord Kubera, who represents wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras also marks Dhanvantari Jayanti, which honours Lord Dhanvantari, traditionally regarded as the divine physician and associated with Ayurveda.

Spiritual significance of Dhanteras

The festival offers a reminder that prosperity involves more than money or possessions. Your health, peace of mind, relationships and sense of security also contribute to a fulfilling life.

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The association with Lord Dhanvantari gives the occasion a special connection with health and well-being. His traditional link with Ayurveda encourages devotees to recognise the importance of caring for the body and maintaining balance in everyday life.