Have you ever met someone and felt completely captivated by them? Perhaps it is their confidence, creativity, freedom, or the way they seem so unapologetically themselves. You admire the way they carry themselves and find yourself drawn to their personality. It may even feel like you are falling in love.

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But according to licensed trauma therapist Amy Adams, what if some of that attraction is not necessarily about wanting to be with them? What if you are drawn to something they express that you have spent much of your life holding back? Perhaps you do not want what they have as much as you want the freedom to be what they allow themselves to be.

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{{^usCountry}} Amy Adams shared on her Instagram how Jungian psychology offers an interesting way of looking at this through the concept of the golden shadow. We often think of shadow work as uncovering the darker, more difficult parts of ourselves. However, the shadow can also hold positive qualities, including creativity, confidence, personal power, gifts, and freedom that you have not fully acknowledged or embraced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amy Adams shared on her Instagram how Jungian psychology offers an interesting way of looking at this through the concept of the golden shadow. We often think of shadow work as uncovering the darker, more difficult parts of ourselves. However, the shadow can also hold positive qualities, including creativity, confidence, personal power, gifts, and freedom that you have not fully acknowledged or embraced. {{/usCountry}}

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Sometimes, you project these qualities onto other people. You see them as magnetic, extraordinary, or almost larger-than-life. It may not necessarily be because they possess something you lack, but because they openly express something you have not yet given yourself permission to express. And that feeling can be very similar to attraction.

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Sometimes, the shadow is not where your darkness lives, but where your unlived life resides. It holds the parts of yourself you have hidden, dismissed, or made smaller, along with the gifts you have been afraid to embrace. These are the parts of you that may have been waiting for permission to exist.

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This can change the questions you ask yourself when you feel strongly drawn to someone. Instead of only wondering how to get closer to that person, you can begin looking inward. What do you admire about them that you have not allowed yourself to explore? What qualities do they express that you have kept hidden? Are you waiting for someone else to embody the kind of life you secretly want for yourself?

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Perhaps the attraction is not necessarily asking you to pursue that person. It may be asking you to reclaim something within yourself. It could be your creativity, confidence, freedom, individuality, or the willingness to express parts of your personality that you have kept under wraps. The beautiful thing is that you do not need someone else to give you permission to do that.

Sometimes, the people you feel drawn to are not simply showing you who you want to be with. They may also be showing you more of who you are capable of becoming. And perhaps the quality you admire most in someone else is not as far removed from you as you think. It may simply be a part of yourself that you are ready to recognize and embrace.

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Disclaimer: Jungian concepts such as the golden shadow offer a psychological lens for self-reflection and understanding attraction. They are not a definitive explanation of romantic feelings or a substitute for professional mental health guidance.