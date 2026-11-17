Have you ever tried packing for a trip only to realise you need a whole new arsenal of clothes because the weather is so different from where you live, and then you end up stumbling around in confusion? That is exactly how I felt when I was outfit planning for Switzerland, and after a little research, I figured I needed to start with basics and build my wardrobe around them to simplify packing and buying, too.

From thermal wear to fleece-lined leggings, everything I bought from Myntra before my vacation to Switzerland. (Hindustan Times Travel)

It’s not possible to buy a whole ten new outfits, right? But when travelling to a country where the lowest temperature you will deal with is -8, and the maximum is around 12 degrees. So I figured it was best to understand layering and find the right pieces. But the next challenge was time! I had almost two weeks till take-off and had to find everything I needed fast! So I logged into Myntra.

Here is everything I bought for my trip!

Two pairs of thermals. Top and bottom sets

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Layering is an art and also a science. The number one rule of layering is simple. Keep your innermost layer the warmest. Thermals solve that problem instantly. These can be your innermost layer and will ensure they keep the heat trapped towards your body, making it easy to add layers and a stylish option on top. I layered my thermals with sweaters, dresses, and then added overcoats and waterproof puffer jackets based on the need of the hour.

I wore my thermal top even with the fur lined stockings and basically this was the easiest way to stay warm on the trip at all times.

Fleece-lined stockings

A great addition to your winter wardrobe. These come in wide varieties. I got a solid one with a little shine to make it a little more glamorous than a basic one, but not as loud as a sheer fur-lined style would be. Perfect for layering with dresses and sweaters, and can be paired with leg warmers to give it a complete and polished look. I absolutely recommend these over heavy and bulky jeans or pants. And definitely a better and easier-to-manage choice compared to leather pants. I wore these stockings to Mt. Titlis without any leg warmers, paired with a Zara sweater I borrowed from my husband and a sleeveless down jacket from his wardrobe too, and did not feel cold in my legs at all. It was a super comfortable day in the mountains. I layered my feet with additional socks before I wore my sneakers.

Leg-warmers with a stylish upgrade

Accessorising is as important as the clothes themselves, and if you, like me, are not big on chunky jewellery or other things you need to add the weight of to your neck and hands. A stylish pair of leg warmers might be the perfect way to add some warmth to your otherwise exposed legs, because let’s face it, thermals or stockings are still just one layer. And an added layer of leg warmers is going to keep you warm and help you style your outfit beyond the basics. I particularly got so many compliments for my leg warmers that these are now a permanent staple in my winter wardrobe.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

I did pair these with multiple things already in my wardrobe, which I will talk about in my follow-up articles. Till then, make sure you add all of this to your wishlist or cart and do not forget to dress smart and comfortable for your next mountain vacation.

Similar articles for you

I spent a week in Hong Kong in November. Here’s how to plan your 2026 trip

I went to Chandigarh to learn golf and came back with a new way to holiday; Golf-cation decoded

I stopped folding my clothes while packing, and my suitcase suddenly had a lot more space

I fly often, and these are the handbag essentials that make long flights and layovers easier

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Switzerland Myntra Haul: FAQs Are fleece-lined stockings warm enough for sub-zero temperatures in Switzerland? Yes, when layered correctly. Pair fleece-lined stockings with thermal innerwear underneath or knee-high leg warmers on top to trap body heat and block cold wind without adding the bulk of heavy jeans.

How many sets of thermals should I pack for a week-long winter trip to Switzerland? Two to three sets of good-quality thermal tops and bottoms are usually enough. Since thermals act as your innermost base layer under sweaters and coats, you can easily rotate and re-wear them throughout the trip.

What is the best way to layer clothes for -8°C weather without overpacking? Follow the three-layer rule: start with a snug thermal base layer to trap heat, add a warm mid-layer like a knit sweater or fleece dress, and finish with a windproof and waterproof puffer jacket or heavy overcoat.