7 luggage myths I stopped believing after years of travelling across multiple destinations and transport options

After travelling with more suitcases than I care to count, I have become slightly obsessed with how people pack. I notice the huge suitcase being dragged through the airport for a three-night trip, the tiny cabin bag that somehow weighs more than the person carrying it and the traveller trying to close an expandable case while sitting on it. I have done versions of all three myself. The funny thing about luggage is that we tend to shop for it by looking at the specifications first. How many litres does it hold? How many wheels does it have? Is it hard shell or soft shell? How many compartments are inside? Those details matter, but they do not always tell you how the bag will behave once you actually start travelling with it.

Choosing luggage is about more than size and wheels. Here are the common myths I learned to ignore after years of flying. (canva.com)

After years of regular flights, I have found that some of the most common things we believe about luggage are only partly true. A larger suitcase does not necessarily mean more useful packing space, a lightweight bag is not automatically the most comfortable one and a duffle is not always the obvious choice for a strict cabin allowance.

Myth 1: A bigger suitcase means you can pack more

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Technically, yes. Practically, not always. A large suitcase can hold a lot more than you need for a short trip, which sounds like a good thing until you remember that airlines have weight limits. You can have half the case empty and still be asked to pay for excess baggage if everything inside pushes you over the allowance.

I have become much more conscious of this after travelling frequently. When I am packing for a short trip, I would rather have a case that makes me stop adding unnecessary things than one that gives me enough room to pack for every possible version of the holiday. The same applies to cabin luggage. A bag may have plenty of physical capacity, but if your airline allows only 7kg, that is still the number that matters at the airport.

Myth 2: Hard shell luggage is always heavier

The material is only one part of a suitcase's weight. Wheels, handles, locks, frames and internal fittings can add quite a bit too, which is why two bags of a similar size can feel completely different on a luggage scale. I have used both hard and soft luggage extensively, and I would not choose between them simply by looking at the outer material. A hard shell can be useful when I am carrying something that needs protection, particularly electronics or other fragile items. A soft case can make more sense when most of what I am carrying is clothing, and I want some flexibility while packing. The empty weight is worth checking, but it should not be the only number you look at.

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Myth 3: A duffle is always better when your cabin allowance is only 7kg

This one has some truth behind it, which is why the myth survives. A simple fabric duffle can be considerably lighter than a wheeled cabin bag because it does not need wheels, a telescopic handle and the other hardware that comes with a trolley. If the airline gives you a strict weight limit, saving weight on the bag itself can leave more allowance for your clothes and other belongings.

The catch becomes obvious when you actually carry a fully packed duffle through an airport. I have travelled with bags that felt perfectly manageable when I picked them up at home and considerably less charming after a long walk between gates. A trolley gives you wheels for a reason. So if I am taking a short trip with mostly soft clothing, a lightweight duffle can be a very sensible option. If I know I will be spending hours walking around an airport or changing between different forms of transport, I am much happier rolling my luggage.

Myth 4: Four- or eight-spinner wheels are always better

Four- or eight-wheeled suitcases have completely changed how easy luggage can feel on a smooth airport floor. Being able to push a suitcase beside you rather than constantly pulling it behind you is particularly useful when you have another bag, a child or a coffee in your other hand.

But airport floors are not the only surfaces you will encounter.

Stairs, uneven pavements, station platforms and crowded public transport can all make a different wheel configuration more practical. Four wheels also add weight and occupy some space within the case, so the choice is not quite as simple as saying that more wheels equal better luggage. For someone who spends most of their travel time inside airports and hotels, spinner wheels can be brilliant. For someone who regularly lifts their luggage, uses public transport or walks on uneven surfaces, other designs can work just as well.

Myth 5: Soft luggage does not protect your belongings

I think soft luggage gets judged a little unfairly here. It is not trying to do the same job as a rigid case. If I am packing clothes, shoes, toiletries and other things that can handle being squeezed together, flexible luggage can be extremely useful. It can fit into spaces where a rigid case cannot and is often forgiving when you have one awkwardly shaped item that refuses to sit neatly inside the bag.

I would think differently if I were carrying fragile equipment. A rigid outer shell offers a level of protection that fabric simply cannot provide, and that can matter a lot when you are checking a bag into the hold. The contents should influence the luggage choice just as much as the size of the suitcase.

Myth 6: An expandable suitcase gives you more airline allowance

I love expandable luggage for one very specific reason. It is brilliant when you come home with more than you left with. That extra space can be incredibly useful after shopping, especially when you have managed to squeeze everything into a smaller configuration on the way out. The mistake is assuming that the additional capacity somehow changes your baggage allowance. It does not.

If your airline allows 15kg, an expanded suitcase weighing 18kg is still an 18kg suitcase. I have found it much more useful to think of expansion as extra volume rather than extra capacity in the airline sense. It gives you somewhere to put things. It does not permit you to add more weight.

Myth 7: The lightest suitcase is always the best suitcase

This is perhaps the myth I disagree with most. A lightweight suitcase can be a huge advantage, especially when you are travelling on a strict cabin allowance. If the empty bag weighs less, more of your allowance can go towards the things you actually want to take.

But there comes a point where saving a few hundred grams is not worth compromising on everything else. I have had travel days where a good handle mattered more than the empty weight of the suitcase. I have walked long distances through airports where smooth wheels made a bigger difference than an extra bit of packing space. And when I am carrying electronics, I care far more about protection than saving the last few grams. After using so many different types of luggage, I have stopped looking for one perfect bag. The luggage that works for a quick work trip may not be what I want for a family holiday, and the bag that is brilliant for airport transfers may not be the one I want to carry on public transport.

That is really the point of all these luggage myths. There is no universal winner.

A duffle can make sense when weight is your biggest concern. A trolley can be far more comfortable when you have a long airport day ahead. A hard shell can be the sensible choice for fragile belongings, while a soft case may make packing clothing and odd-shaped items much easier.

I now choose luggage based on the trip first and the specifications second. It is a small change, but after this many flights, I have found it saves me from buying a bag that looks perfect on paper and turns out to be completely wrong once I actually start travelling with it.

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