Hong Kong’s food scene is famous for roast meats, pork-filled noodles and seafood, but vegetarians have plenty to eat once they know where to look. From local tea diners and bakeries to dedicated vegetarian restaurants and Indian kitchens, eating meat-free here can be surprisingly straightforward. The trick is knowing what to order and checking what goes into it.

Start your day at a cha chaan teng

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A cha chaan teng is a Hong Kong-style tea diner serving affordable meals and drinks. For breakfast, look for set meals featuring cheese and tomato sandwiches with Hong Kong-style milk tea. Try the tea hot on one visit and iced on another. The strong brew, softened with milk, is worth trying both ways.

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Add a pineapple bun with butter, locally known as bo lo yau, to your order. The sweet, crunchy topping and thick slab of butter make it a popular local treat. Another bakery favourite is the coconut-filled cocktail bun, with a sweet, shredded coconut filling inside soft bread. Both are worth trying, but check the ingredients if you are vegan, as the bread may contain eggs or dairy.

Stock up at 7 Eleven and Don Don Donki

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{{^usCountry}} For quick meals between sightseeing stops, Hong Kong’s 7 Eleven stores are worth checking. The chain has introduced plant-based options, including Taiwanese-style braised rice with plant-based meat, plant-based dumplings, and meat-free snacks at selected stores. Some specially designated outlets have also offered plant-based satay noodles and oat milk tea. Availability varies by branch, so check the packaging and ask staff before buying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For quick meals between sightseeing stops, Hong Kong’s 7 Eleven stores are worth checking. The chain has introduced plant-based options, including Taiwanese-style braised rice with plant-based meat, plant-based dumplings, and meat-free snacks at selected stores. Some specially designated outlets have also offered plant-based satay noodles and oat milk tea. Availability varies by branch, so check the packaging and ask staff before buying. {{/usCountry}}

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Don Don Donki is another useful stop for ready meals, instant noodles, snacks and packaged food to take back to your hotel. Look for vegetarian-labelled products, instant ramen and microwaveable meals, but read the ingredients carefully. Noodle seasoning can contain meat extracts, fish powder or seafood stock even when the noodles themselves appear vegetarian.

Find dedicated vegetarian restaurants

For a meal without the guesswork, head to Veggie Kingdom, which serves vegetarian Cantonese food with creative mock meat dishes and dim sum. It has locations in Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay, making it a useful option for visitors staying in either area. Ebeneezer’s is another name to remember. This halal-certified chain serves Indian and Middle Eastern food, including vegetarian curries, dosa, idli, samosas and other familiar options. Its branches across Hong Kong make it convenient for a quick meal. For Indian home-style food in Mid Levels, try Papa Gomes at 31 to 37 Mosque Street. It serves Indian dishes, including vegetarian options, and offers takeaway as well as dine-in meals. It is a handy choice when you fancy rice, curry, naan or a familiar snack after several days of local food.

Make room for bakeries and Thai food

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Hong Kong bakeries offer sandwiches, buns, cakes, tarts and sweet pastries, so they are useful for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Ask about fillings and check for egg, dairy or meat-based ingredients if you follow a strict diet.

Thai restaurants are another good option for vegetarian meals. Look for vegetable curries, tofu dishes, stir-fried vegetables and rice. Ask for no fish sauce, oyster sauce, shrimp paste or meat stock, as these can appear in dishes that otherwise seem meat-free.

One final tip: Do not assume a vegetable dish is vegetarian simply because there is no visible meat. Hong Kong cuisine uses pork, beef, seafood and animal-based sauces in many everyday dishes. Ask staff to confirm the ingredients, and mention clearly that you do not eat meat, fish or seafood. With a little planning, you can eat well here without relying on salads and chips for every meal.

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