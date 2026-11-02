Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar has over a million tulips spread across 30 hectares: Here's what to know before you go

Every spring, the slopes above Srinagar's legendary Dal Lake do the most dramatic glow-up. Spanning nearly 30 hectares (74 acres) at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden explodes into a sea of red, yellow, pink, and purple. Also read | Woman shares video of shikara ride at Dal Lake a day after Pahalgam terror attack: 'We decided not to cancel'

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With over 1.5 million tulips across 60-70 varieties, it's known as Asia's largest tulip garden — and it's exactly as magical as it sounds. Planning a trip? Here's everything you need to know to actually enjoy it — details shared by Etourismkashmir.com offer an essential guide to navigating the grounds, avoiding the crowds, and pairing the garden with the region's rich cultural highlights.

The bloom window is short — so timing is everything

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Peak bloom usually occurs between late March and mid-April and lasts only 3-4 weeks. The sweet spot? 7 to 15 days after it opens. That's when the colours are reportedly most vivid. But FYI: a random heatwave can cut it short; a cold snap can delay it. So check the official opening dates from the J&K Department of Floriculture and J&K Tourism right before you book. Also read | Anchored in tradition: Dal Lake’s iconic floating post office defies the digital age

Getting there is easy

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{{^usCountry}} The garden is on the southern stretch of Boulevard Road, between Chashme Shahi and the Botanical Garden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The garden is on the southern stretch of Boulevard Road, between Chashme Shahi and the Botanical Garden. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ From Srinagar airport: ∼18-20 km, about 40-60 mins by taxi

⦿ From Lal Chowk (city centre): ∼25-35 mins

⦿ From Dal Lake: 10-20 mins via auto or taxi

Pro tip: Stay around Dal Lake if you want to be first in line.

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Before you go, know the ground rules

⦿ Tickets: There's a small entry fee (with discounts for kids/students). You can reportedly buy them on-site or on the J&K Tourism e-booking portal. There's no re-entry, so make it count.

⦿ Crowd hack: Pick weekday mornings, right at opening. The Tulip Festival draws huge crowds, especially on weekends.

⦿ Photos: Golden hour is your BFF. Early-morning and late-afternoon light over the terraces + Dal Lake = chef's kiss. Small tripods are usually okay, but you need permission for commercial shoots. But drones are strictly no, reportedly due to security rules.

Wear the right shoes

The garden is built on descending terraces. The lower avenues are paved with ramps (wheelchair and stroller friendly), but the upper paths get steep with stairs.

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What to bring:

⦿ Comfy walking shoes with grip — slopes can be damp

⦿ Light layers — Srinagar spring can go from breezy to rainy in 10 minutes

⦿ Leave at home: picnic mats, single-use plastic, cigarettes, and your pets. They are all reportedly not allowed — there are restrooms, drinking water, first aid, and seasonal food kiosks inside.

Make a whole day of it

Don't just go for the tulips and leave. For a perfect half-day, start early at the Tulip Garden, drive up to the ruins of Pari Mahal for the views, then brunch on Boulevard Road. For the full day, do the morning at the Tulip Garden, spend the afternoon at the Mughal Gardens (Nishat Bagh and Shalimar Bagh are right nearby), and end with a sunset shikara ride on Dal Lake.

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So, are you booking that Kashmir trip for spring 2027 yet?