Woman shares video of 'shikara ride this morning' at Dal Lake after Pahalgam terror attack: 'We decided not to cancel'

Bengaluru-based interior designer Vinita Chaitanya keeps sharing interior design, lifestyle and nature-related content on her Instagram page. She has now posted a new video of her 'soulful shikara ride' during sunrise in Srinagar on April 24, just days after the Pahalgam attack in which terrorists killed 26 people. Also read | Pahalgam terror attack: High security around tourist spots in Kashmir Vinita Chaitanya interacted with local Kashmiri vendors and explored Dal Lake's scenic spots in a video she posted on April 24. (Instagram/ Vinita Chaitanya)

She narrated how her serene and picturesque experience came at a time when there was 'much anger, helplessness and heartbreak' in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

New video of tourists from Kashmir's Dal Lake

In her long caption, Vinita explained the circumstances on April 23, when she 'decided not to cancel the shikara booked'. In the accompanying video, she interacted with local Kashmiri vendors and took a tour of Dal Lake, exploring its hidden corners and scenic spots amid the best light and fewer crowds. One of the highlights of her 'beautiful' video was the floating markets selling local flowers and handicrafts.

Check out her post:

‘There were only a couple of tourist boats out’

Vinita wrote: “Soulful shikara ride this morning... we had booked this shikara ride before we landed here in Srinagar... and the past two days, the atmosphere here has been of great loss and depression and an uneasy calm. We went for a drive with our local driver yesterday, late afternoon, when the traffic had started moving here... and felt huge sense of loss amongst the locals, and much anger and helplessness and heartbreak…”

She added, “And last night we decided not to cancel the shikara booked. It was a lovely sunrise... and yes , there were only a couple of tourist boats out. Obviously, the news amongst the community spread, and we had some bold and extremely smart vendors stop by in their boats. The flower boats are my favourites: I land up buying seeds and bulbs with great enthusiasm, and they see my interest and are soooo smart… and then the kahwa tea vendors and the guys with trinkets and leather goods…”

She concluded, “Some cash (like I said, so smart) and lots of humour was exchanged. I think though that we gave them a tiny bit of joy, and hope. And for us – smiles and laughter was exchanged and we lost ourselves in their world for a beautiful hour.”

PM Modi issues statement on terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a strongly-worded statement, days after the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including tourists and security personnel.

On Thursday, PM Modi issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring that India will relentlessly pursue every terrorist and their backers. Speaking from Bihar, the Prime Minister said the nation stands united in its resolve to ensure justice is delivered.