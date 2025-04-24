In Udhampur, 1 para commando killed, 2 others injured, days after Pahalgam attack; gunfight underway

An Indian Army special forces para commando was killed in action, and two others sustained injuries during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said. The martyred soldier was Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, the Indian Army said.

The gunfight broke out during a search operation launched by the security forces in the area, following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

According to sources, the soldier who laid down his life was a para commando from the elite special forces unit of the Indian Army. The two injured personnel also belong to the same battalion.

“His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief,” the Army said.

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation, which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur," the White Knight Corps said on X.

Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.

"One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," the army added, giving more details.

The operation was still underway when the last reports came in from the spot, they added. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

Sources told HT that the terrorists, against whom the operation has been launched, are believed to be part of a larger group, which has infiltrated from across the international border in Hiranagar and was encountered by a couple in the Dolka forest near Saniyal village on March 23.

The military operation comes on the heels of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Search operation in J&K's Poonch

Meanwhile, security forces also cordoned off and launched a search operation to track suspected terrorists in the forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The search operation is ongoing in the Lasana forest belt of the district following inputs about suspected terrorists hiding in the area, PTI reporter,d citing officials.

Troops of Romeo Force (army), police, and CRPF are engaged in the operation to track down terrorists, they said.

