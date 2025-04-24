How India's neighbours reacted to Pahalgam terrorist attack as 26 brutally shot dead

On the afternoon of April 22, an attack left 26 innocent people, mostly tourists, dead after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The victims include children, newlyweds, and families simply seeking a moment of joy. 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, lost their lives in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.(AFP)

The terrorist attack, for which The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility, elicited a range of reactions from India's neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Sri Lanka.

Here's how nations reacted:

Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday said it was “concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives” in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22.

Responding to media queries concerning the attack, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Khan in a statement said: “We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Pahalgam attack: How Indus Water Treaty suspension by India will impact Pakistan

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif claimed that the country has nothing to do with the incident. Indian officials, however, are not convinced by Pakistan’s denial.

China

China's foreign minister expressed shock and offered "sincere sympathies" on Wednesday over the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"We mourn the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured," news agency AFP quoted foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun as saying, adding China "strongly condemns this attack".

Bangladesh

Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also condemned the terror attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Message from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Kashmir incident: "Excellency, Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism."

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement on the Pahalgam Terror attack.

Also Read | 3 Pak nationals, 2 Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified

"Bangladesh strongly condemns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives. Bangladesh extends deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence. Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism," the statement read.

Sri Lanka

The President of Sri Lanka stood in solidarity with India and affirmed its solidarity with his neighbours in the time of grief.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in India. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. Sri Lanka always stands in solidarity with the people of India," the statement read.

Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offered condolences over the attack and spoke to PM Modi, condemning it.

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and conveyed my deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Reiterated Nepal's firm solidarity with India against such heinous acts. Grateful for his heartfelt condolences on the loss of a Nepali citizen."

Indonesia

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the heinous attack.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack against civilians in Pahalgam. Such a heinous crime is unjustifiable regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever, and by whomever committed," they said in a statement.

Also Read | India summons top Pak diplomat after 5 big actions post-Pahalgam attack: Report

"Our deepest condolences and sympathy go to the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery for all those injured," it added.

Bhutan

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay conveyed his condolences to the victims and others affected by the “horrific terrorist attack” in Pahalgam in a social media post.

“Bhutan strongly condemns such brutal acts of terror & stands firmly with the Government & people of India in solidarity & friendship,” he said.