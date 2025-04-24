Pahalgam attack victim's father meets Amit Shah, shares chilling details: ‘Terrorists asked…’

The mortal remains of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday night. His father, Sanjay Dwivedi, has demanded the strongest possible response to the perpetrators, saying, “Action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again.” Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident was among the 26 victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

As the country continues to mourn the brutal killing of tourists in the Jammu and Kashmir attack, the bodies of the deceased are being brought back to their hometowns for final rites.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Sanjay Dwivedi recounted the horrifying details shared by his daughter-in-law: “...My son, his wife, and sister-in-law went to a place called 'mini Switzerland', which is at a high altitude, and we stopped at a restaurant, 7 km before that place. They were having some snacks when the terrorists came. They asked about whether you are Hindu or Muslim, and after that, they shot my son in the head. My daughter-in-law asked them to kill her as well, but they didn't. They told him that we are leaving you alive so that you can tell Modi about all this. We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar, and we told him what we wanted.”

He further said, "Strict action should be taken against the terrorists. They (terrorists) said to my daughter-in-law that we are not killing you so that you can tell it to Modi. Action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again."

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, accompanied by other officials, paid their respects at Lucknow airport to the mortal remains of Shubham Dwivedi and another victim, Sudeep from Nepal, who also lost his life in the same attack.

India takes retaliatory steps

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Pahalgam terror attack has shaken people to the core. Citizens are outraged and are demanding the strictest possible action against the perpetrators.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)