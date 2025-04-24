PM Narendra Modi on Pahalgam attack: ‘India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring that India will relentlessly pursue every terrorist and their backers. Speaking from Bihar, the Prime Minister said the nation stands united in its resolve to ensure justice is delivered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the National Panchayati Raj Day programme, in Madhubani district, Bihar. (PMO)

“Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world — India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” PM Narendra Modi said in a strongly-worded statement, days after the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including tourists and security personnel.

He emphasised that the spirit of India cannot be broken by terrorism. “Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve,” the Prime Minister asserted in Bihar's Madhubani.

Narendra Modi also observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the terrorist attack.

"Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a couple of minutes to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22," Modi said while addressing the public at National Panchayati Raj Day.

He also chanted 'Om Shanti"

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that the entire country is united in the fight against terrorism.

"Two days ago, a terror attack took place in Pahalgam of J&K, which claimed the lives of several people... This is a very sad incident, and we condemn this act. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims, and we stand strong with them...The whole nation is standing against terrorism, and I thank PM Modi for that, too," Nitsish Kumar said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists killed 26 people, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting in Parliament at 6pm, where they would discuss all aspects of security and the aftermath of the attack. According to the sources, defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting in Parliament.