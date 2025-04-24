Pahalgam terror attack: High security around tourist spots in Kashmir

While many tourists have been immediately rushed out of the Valley after the Pahalgam attack, a majority of the tourists have been confining themselves to their hotels till their tours are over prompting the authorities to enhance security across the tourist spots in the Valley. A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a market in Pahalgam on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

While some tourists are roaming the tourist spots in Central and North Kashmir like Gulmarg, some people are staying in their hotels till their tours are over. The security has been generally enhanced in and across tourist spots in Srinagar.

“We have a tourist group in a hotel in Srinagar near Dal Lake. Today we tried to take them on a tour to Gulmarg, but they declined. We could not convince them for a stroll on Boulevard Road alongside Dal Lake,” said a cab driver, Shahid Ahmad.

He said that they are waiting it out as their flights to return are for tomorrow. “They have told us to take them to the airport early in the morning,” he said.

A few tourists have decided to wait for today to resume their tour if they couldn’t prepone their tickets.

Mahadevan had come with his family from Kerala on Saturday and they had plans to go to Pahalgam on Wednesday. “We had a nice time. We were planning to go Pahalgam which was cancelled owing to the attack. We tried to prepone our tour but didn’t get any tickets. Today we are confined to our hotel and tomorrow we will be visiting Mughal gardens in Srinagar,” he said.

“People say it will be normal by tomorrow,” he said.

There has been a large deployment of police and CRPF across Srinagar and other tourist spots while the tours to Pahalgam, Doodhpathri and Yusmarg have been restricted by the authorities.

“The security forces are present everywhere in the tourists areas and wherever there are hotels and resorts,” said a tour operator from Srinagar.

Those travelling on the highway said that the highway has been secured with multiple checkpoints for the safety of the travellers.

“We were moving towards Anantnag from Srinagar and were checked at two-three places along the way. The forces have been deployed in strength along the thoroughfare,” said Adil Ahmad, a resident.

The tourists who came from Pahalgam and had nowhere to go were assured accommodation by district administration after talking to hoteliers. The government also has some of its guest houses spared for them.