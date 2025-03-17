How much does it cost to stay at 'breathtaking' resort from Dia Mirza's dreamy Rajasthan trip? For just 1 night...

Actor Dia Mirza immersed herself in nature at a serene retreat in Rajasthan on a recent trip with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who was born in July 2021. She took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse into her stay at Aaramgah Jawai Resort and Spa. She gushed about the ‘sustainable’ property located in Kotra village. Also read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha rang in New Year 2025 at a truly extravagant resort in Thailand with room rates to match Dia Mirza with son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi during a stay at Aaramgah Jawai Resort and Spa. (Instagram/ Dia Mirza)

Dia Mirza can't wait to be back

She wrote in her caption, “We were at the breathtaking Jawai in Rajasthan last week for a very special mission. More about that soon! But first, deepest gratitude to @aaramgahjawai for the exceptional hospitality and the measures being taken towards making this property in Jawai sustainable. The special attention to detail and the delicious meals made our stay all the more enjoyable. We hope to back again soon!”

All about the property

This resort is nestled in a serene environment, offering a tranquil getaway amidst nature. Guest rooms and luxury villas with outdoor plunge pools and serene gardens, and restaurant offering gourmet cuisine, including traditional Rajasthani and international dishes, are some of the highlights of Aaramgah Jawai Resort and Spa. Some of the other facilities available at Aaramgah Jawai Resort and Spa include guided wildlife tours, cultural excursions, archery, and badminton.

What are the per-night rates?

According to Radissonhotels.com, a night's stay at the serene property, which is a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, starts from ₹17,151. The resort is the ideal destination for those seeking wellness and adventure or to spend some time in the lap of nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“During your stay, indulge in a vibrant variety of gourmet dining options, including traditional Rajasthani cuisine and international dishes, prepared using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Feel rejuvenated with a treatment at the on-site spa or join our exclusive safaris, providing the opportunity to witness leopards, migratory birds, and other wildlife in their natural habitat,” Radissonhotels.com described the stay.