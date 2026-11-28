Every light on a car has its purpose. That involves not just helping people inside the car to see better, but also helping those outside to notice the car itself. When it comes to rear lights, there are usually three different types. Today’s edition of ‘Everyday Explained’ explores what they are and what their purpose is.

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What are the three rear lights on a car?

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The rear lights on a car are important for safety, signalling, and legal compliance. They help a car stay visible and communicate with other drivers, especially when visibility is poor, such as at night and during rain and fog. The three primary rear lights that are present on most cars are:

Tail lights

Brake lights

Turn signal lights

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1. Tail lights

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{{^usCountry}} The tail lights of a car are a safety feature that automatically turn on when the headlights are on. Hawkglow, the automotive lighting brand, explains on their website that the tail lights emit a dim red light, which ensures the visibility of a running car from behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tail lights of a car are a safety feature that automatically turn on when the headlights are on. Hawkglow, the automotive lighting brand, explains on their website that the tail lights emit a dim red light, which ensures the visibility of a running car from behind. {{/usCountry}}

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Some vehicles have a dedicated tail light. In other vehicles, the tail light is shared with the brake light, as they glow in the same colour but with different intensity.

2. Brake lights

The brake lights glow bright red and are extremely important for road safety. They are activated when the driver engages the brakes of a car and signal to the drivers behind the car that the vehicle is slowing down or coming to a halt. This allows those behind the car to slow down and react in time, avoiding accidents.

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The rear lights facilitate communication between drivers on the road.

3. Turn signal lights

The turn signals, also known as the indicator lights, are generally amber in colour and blink to indicate to other drivers on the road that the car is about to turn or change lanes. This helps drivers to anticipate themovement of cars and make necessary adjustments. The turn signal is usually activated by using the turn signal lever or switch.

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In many vehicles, the tail light, brake light, and turn signal light are combined in a single assembly. The Hawkglow website notes three steps to maintain the rear lights of a car. They are presented as follows:

Inspect lights regularly: Make it a habit to check your car’s rear lights weekly, especially before long trips

Clean the lenses: Dirt and grime can obstruct light, reducing the effectiveness of your tail lights

Replace burnt-out bulbs immediately: Do not wait to replace a broken brake or tail light

Check wiring and fuses: If multiple lights go out, it could be a fuse or wiring issue