Famous Badamwari garden in Srinagar reopens its gates for visitors

In a bid to promote tourism and revive traditional cultural activities in Kashmir, the government has announced the opening of a historic Badamwari garden in Srinagar that is witnessing an almond bloom from March 21.

The aromatic garden, located in the foothills of historic Koh-e-Maraan in Srinagar city, is famous for almond bloom and is also known as "Badam Waer".

The tourism department organised pre-opening and colourful cultural programmes at Badamwari on Saturday to announce that the garden will be open for the general public from March 21.

During the opening ceremony, a number of cultural activities including traditional folk songs and group dance known as "RAUFF" were performed by local artists of Valley.

Badamwari was closed for visitors last year despite almond bloom due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez, Tourism Secretary said: "It is mesmerising. Badamwari is a symbol of spring. This is the first almond blossom that blooms in Kashmir. It is the perfect time to be here. People should come and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir."

"We have had many traditions, especially during springs. We are trying to revive those traditions and give people a local experience and give them a feeling of not just the place, beauty but also our culture, ethos, and handicrafts," he added.

The Tourism Secretary said the garden will remain open for visitors till the blossom last.

Tanushree Chatterjee, a tourist from Kolkata who attended the cultural evening said Badamwari is a well-maintained garden and has a great ambience.

"We came to Kashmir on March 13. We visited several places here. The people here are very nice. I have never come to Badamwari. It has a great ambience. It is well maintained as well. I request people to visit Kashmir," Chatterjee told ANI.

Another tourist Anand said: "Kashmir is a paradise. I am feeling happy to come to Badamwari. I want to request people from all over the world to visit Kashmir."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter