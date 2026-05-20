Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from Cocktail 2 shoot will make you book a trip instantly; see complete travel guide

Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from her Cocktail 2 shoot are serving up serious wanderlust goals, offering a glimpse into the sun-drenched beauty of the Italian island. From crystal-blue coastlines and charming cobbled streets to postcard-perfect backdrops that look straight out of a movie, her behind-the-scenes moments capture the effortless European charm of Sicily. (Also read: PM Modi’s Colosseum selfie with Giorgia Meloni puts spotlight on Rome’s ancient wonder; complete travel guide inside ) Kriti Sanon's trip highlights Sicily's scenic beauty. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti took to Instagram on May 20 and shared stunning pictures from her trip, accompanied by the caption, “Mashooqa soaking the Sicilian sun.” In the images, she can be seen embracing breezy beach vibes, turning heads in vibrant swimwear and chic vacation-ready looks that perfectly match the coastal setting.

If you are impressed by Kriti’s travel diary and wish to plan your own trip, then here’s your complete guide to exploring Sicily like a dream Mediterranean escape.