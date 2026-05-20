22-year-old woman’s extraordinary trip around the world: 'Travelled 5 months, spent $7,000, almost died multiple times'

Amid a season of digital travel fatigue, 22-year-old Michelle has captivated millions with a raw, visceral montage of her five-month journey, which was as much about survival as about sightseeing. Also read | Australian traveller praises hospitality of Northeast India after 3 weeks in Meghalaya: ‘Wouldn't take any money’ After a medical diagnosis gave her a year before losing her sight, Michelle booked a one-way ticket to Nepal and never looked back (Instagram/ michellegoesthere)

In the Instagram Reels shared on April 15, Michelle, who describes herself as a 'chaotic travel storyteller', detailed a '$7,000' odyssey that took her from the quiet terraced hills of Nepal to the harsh, high-altitude deserts of Kyrgyzstan. Her experience is a testament to the transformative — and often brutal — power of long-term travel.

'No plans, just vibes' The catalyst for Michelle’s departure wasn't a desire for leisure, but a looming medical crisis. "So apparently if doctors tell you that you have one year before you go blind, you do what any normal person would do. You book a one-way ticket to a random village in Nepal. No plans, just vibes," Michelle said in the video.

Her initial three-month stint in Nepal saw her milking water buffalo at sunrise and serving as a village English teacher. However, the return to the United States proved difficult. "Immediately, you feel like you don't belong in your own life anymore. So you leave again," she admitted. Also read | Nepal trip on a budget: 5 smart money-saving hacks to travel like a pro

Survival and setbacks What followed was a series of events that some Instagram users have called 'movie-like'. In Vietnam, Michelle survived being trapped in a cave for three days with strangers. Shortly after, a trip to Australia, intended to launch a surfing hobby, ended in disaster.

"You end up completely snapping your knee tendon in the ocean," she recounted, adding, "No insurance, emergency surgery, and your university calls and is like, 'Yeah, so you’re done here.' So now you can’t walk, you’re broke, and your life just got reset to zero."

Undeterred, Michelle spent months in physical therapy, working two jobs to fund her return to the road. Her first stop was her village in Nepal, where she raised $4,000 to build a sustainable water system.