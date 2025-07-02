Heading to Australia for a trip? Don't miss these 6 outback destinations that deserve a spot on your itinerary

The Australian outback is gaining momentum among Indian travellers, and for all the good, holistic reasons. Outback is the vast stretches of unpopulated, semi-arid regions, remote barren land, gorges, red rock landscapes, rugged trails, canyons with clear skies, far from the mainland. This semi-arid wilderness may feel like you are about to get lost, especially how disconnected it may feel from the mainland, but the raw and rugged side of nature for many helps to find their way back to themselves, offering a chance to slow down and enjoy the adventure. Outback shows a new side of nature, different from the mainstream greenery. Outback includes red rock landscapes and barren-semi arid lands.(Freepik)

Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf at Tourism Australia, shared with HT Lifestyle how Indians are resorting to outback travel in Australia to gain an immersive nature experience.

He explained, “Indian travellers are increasingly drawn to non-traditional wellness experiences that involve outdoor exploration. Australia’s vast outback, with red deserts, Aboriginal culture, and endless skies, is a treasure often overlooked. For Indian travellers seeking to reconnect with nature, the outback offers unique wellness experiences that blend adventure and well-being practices. Outback escapes offer restorative journeys in Australia’s varied desert topography, appealing to travellers seeking inner calm and wellness amid nature.”

Nishant Kashikar shared these 6 must-visit outback destinations:

1. Flinders Ranges

Flinders Ranges offers wellness-focused adventures, including hiking, mountain biking, scenic helicopter flights, and stays in luxurious eco-lodges.

Visitors can also explore guided tours of Umoona Opal Mine and Museum and enjoy camping on the red sands of the desert to reconnect with nature.

2. Uluru, Red Centre

Uluru’s sacred red rock glows at sunrise, inviting wellness enthusiasts to practice yoga with a view.

Travellers can also choose to go for Anangu-guided walks that include exploration of the Mala people's story, the Anangu history, traditions, rock art, and park management.

3. Emma Gorge, Kimberley

Emma Gorge in Kimberley features a droplet waterfall surrounded by cliffs and a thermal spring with crystal clear waters where visitors can take a refreshing dip.

Wellness seekers can also enjoy 4WD safaris to Cockburn Range and unwind at riverside camps.

4. Alice Springs

Alice Springs, also known as the gateway to the Northern Territory’s outback, offers a variety of wellness activities centred on nature experiences.

One highlight is hiking a section of the Larapinta Trail, where nature enthusiasts can explore the desert scenery and Aboriginal heritage, followed by a relaxing spa experience in town.

5. Nitmiluk and Karijini waterholes

The clear waters of Nitmiluk National Park’s swimming holes and Karijini National Park’s fern-lined pools invite travellers for a relaxing swim in the waterfall pools.

Travellers can stay in a glamping retreat and enjoy stargazing through telescopes in the clear desert skies.

6. Nullarbor Plain