Happy Pride Month: Top 8 inclusive destinations for queer travellers to visit in 2025

Travel is on everyone’s immediate bucket list, but a trip only becomes truly enjoyable when one feels completely at ease. A very big part of the travel experience is whether one is able to be their most authentic self. This Pride Month, for LGBTQ+ travellers, identifying inclusive destinations is essential as safety and inclusivity are key priorities while travelling for the queer community. Moreover, destinations that already have an accepting culture, having LGBTQ+-owned cafes, community-led events, and drag clubs give a sense of belonging and celebration. Queer people priortise destinations which are inclusive. (Shutterstock)

According to Booking.com's research three out of four queer travellers consider the destinations based on whether they can be their most authentic self. Booking. com also identified the top queer-friendly destinations that have accepting and inclusive culture for queer travellers. Moreover these destinations also have had a role in contributing to the queer history somehow.

Check out these top destinations as shared by Booking.com's research:

1. Turin, Italy

Nestled at the foot of the Alps, Turin offers elegant boulevards, baroque palaces, and a vibrant café culture, alongside a powerful LGBTQ+ history.

It was the birthplace of Italy's first gay liberation movement, FUORI!, laying the foundations for modern LGBTQ+ rights.

Turin’s inclusive LGBTQ+ scene thrives in San Salvario , a cosmopolitan district rich with bars, clubs, and cafés.

, a cosmopolitan district rich with bars, clubs, and cafés. Beyond cultural landmarks like Palazzo Madama, the city is a dream for food lovers, being the birthplace of both vermouth and gianduiotto(hazelnut chocolate).

2. Panama City, Panama

Neighbourhoods like Casco Viejo, Via Argentina and San Francisco from the heart of its inclusive scene, offering everything from rooftop bars to community events.

from the heart of its inclusive scene, offering everything from rooftop bars to community events. Beyond its growing LGBTQ+ appeal, the city showcases dramatic contrasts: explore the engineering marvels of the Miraflores Locks or wander the colonial charm of UNESCO-listed Casco Viejo.

3. Zurich, Switzerland

For an under-the-radar yet thriving LGBTQ+ scene, Zurich is a top European city pick .

Switzerland's largest city boasts a sophisticated vibe with its famous lake, vibrant culture, and charming old town.

Enjoy over 40 badis (open-air pools which line the city’s lakes and rivers), shop Bahnhofstrasse or explore Kunsthaus's art.

(open-air pools which line the city’s lakes and rivers), shop Bahnhofstrasse or explore Kunsthaus's art. Zurich also holds a rich LGBTQ+ history, home to Der Kreis, an early gay rights organisation from the 1930s.

From boutique hotels in the old town to comfortable serviced apartments, Zurich offers LGBTQ+ travellers a relaxed, well-located and culturally rich experience

4. Brighton & Hove, UK

Brighton & Hove isn't just LGBTQ+-friendly; it's often hailed as the UK's gay capital.

Head to Kemptown , the heart of the party, with its rainbow flags, drag brunches, LGBTQ+-owned cafés, and proud street art.

, the heart of the party, with its rainbow flags, drag brunches, LGBTQ+-owned cafés, and proud street art. Enjoy bottomless mimosas at Bar Broadway or outrageous performances at Komedia.

Beyond the sparkle, explore The Lanes for vintage finds, ascend the i360 tower for beach views, or visit the Brighton Museum to learn about Pride's evolution.

5. Florianópolis, Brazil

Florianópolis, Brazil, is a beach paradise and a beacon of inclusivity, making it a top LGBTQ+ destination.

Located on Santa Catarina Island, days here are spent hiking jungle trails, exploring lagoons like Lagoa da Conceição , or sipping caipirinhas at Praia Mole, the island’s unofficial gay beach.

, or sipping caipirinhas at Praia Mole, the island’s unofficial gay beach. The island has many LGBTQ+-friendly spaces, from beachside bars to drag shows and vibrant year-round celebrations.

This place also has the annual Gay Carnival, with parties, parades, and competitions.

6. Chicago,USA

Chicago stands as a trailblazer in LGBTQ+ visibility and celebration.

Its heart is Northalsted, formerly Boystown – the first officially recognised LGBTQ+ neighbourhood in the U.S., still a vibrant symbol of pride with bars, clubs, and drag shows.

Beyond one district, the city has rich LGBTQ+ culture, from drag brunches to art exhibitions.

As the birthplace of house music, there are many LGBTQ+ DJs in underground clubs.

7. Sydney, Australia

Sydney is a global LGBTQ+ hotspot, blending natural beauty with a vibrant pride scene .

Darlinghurst and Surry Hills are key LGBTQ+-friendly neighbourhoods, with rainbow crossings, cafes, and bars like the historic Stonewall Hotel .

and are key LGBTQ+-friendly neighbourhoods, with rainbow crossings, cafes, and bars like the historic . While Mardi Gras is a highlight, Sydney’s LGBTQ+ spirit thrives year-round with events like drag bingo and inclusive surf clubs, plus the new Qtopia Museum .

is a highlight, Sydney’s LGBTQ+ spirit thrives year-round with events like drag bingo and inclusive surf clubs, plus the new . There are drag shows at The Imperial Erskineville , sunrise yoga at North Bondi, or ferry trips to Manly.

, sunrise yoga at North Bondi, or ferry trips to Manly. Try to catch a performance by Bangarra Dance Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.

8. Porto,Portugal

Portugal's charming second city, Porto, quietly welcomes LGBTQ+ with an inclusive spirit.

This place has an intimate, slowed-down atmosphere LGBTQ+ in bars like Pride and Café Lusitano, offering drag and disco nights.

Explore Ribeira's winding lanes , join historic city walks, or cross the Dom Luís I Bridge for riverside port tastings in Vila Nova de Gaia .

, join historic city walks, or cross the for riverside port tastings in . Jardins do Palácio de Cristal offers romantic sunsets at the garden.

ALSO READ: Always overpacking your travel itinerary? Here's how to plan according to your family size