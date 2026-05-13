Summer heat after sunset may still be dangerous: Doctor warns about nighttime heatwave risks

With heatwaves occurring during summer, many people assume that the danger reduces after sunset. While daytime heat is widely recognised and precautions are commonly taken, nighttime heatwaves are lesser known, and people head outside, but can also equally pose serious health risks. Most people are only aware of the dangers of daytime heat, but high temperatures at night can be detrimental to your health.



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So, this serves as a reminder to reconsider spending prolonged time outdoors at night as well, because temperatures after sunset may still remain dangerously high and continue putting stress on the body.

HT Lifestyle in a conversation with Dr Hari Kishan Boorugu, consultant physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, tried to understand why heat-related risks do not reduce after sunset and how you can take precautions.

Why nights also pose heat-related risks? “Nighttime heatwaves are considered more dangerous than daytime heatwaves from a medical perspective because the body does not get enough time to recover from the heat exposure experienced during the day,” Dr Boorugu said, explaining that the body actually relies on cooler nighttime temperature to recover from the stress and heat from the day, but when nights remain hit too, the body is continuously under heat stress without getting any time to cool down. It significantly increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Who are vulnerable from heat-related illness the most? During heatwaves, both daytime and nighttime temperatures remain unusually high. So before stepping outdoors at night assuming it is safer, certain groups need to exercise extra precautions. The doctor warned that young children, older adults, people with neurological disorders, and individuals taking medications such as anticholinergic drugs that reduce sweating, are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.