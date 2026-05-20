PM Modi’s Colosseum selfie with Giorgia Meloni puts spotlight on Rome’s ancient wonder; complete travel guide inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders later attended a dinner meeting before visiting the legendary Colosseum, where they discussed several key issues. Photos from their outing have now surfaced across social media, offering a stunning glimpse of their meeting against the backdrop of ancient Roman history. (Also read: PM Modi praises ‘bhajan clubbing’, calls it ‘no less than global concerts’: Here's what this Gen Z trend means ) PM Modi’s Rome pictures with Giorgia Meloni shine spotlight on the Colosseum.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on Instagram on May 20, Giorgia Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” along with the national flags of Italy and India.

The now-viral picture features the Colosseum glowing in the background. Originally known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, the massive stone structure stands at the heart of Rome and remains one of Italy’s most iconic landmarks. Recognised as one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, the historic monument attracts millions of visitors every year and is considered the largest amphitheatre ever built.

From its fascinating gladiator history and grand architecture to ticket prices and travel tips, here’s your complete guide to Rome’s legendary Colosseum.