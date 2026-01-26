PM Modi praises ‘bhajan clubbing’, calls it ‘no less than global concerts’: Here's what this Gen Z trend means
PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat lauded Gen Z’s growing ‘bhajan clubbing’ trend, saying it beautifully blends spirituality and tradition with modern concert culture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded young Indians for embracing the growing phenomenon of ‘bhajan clubbing’, calling it a meaningful fusion of devotion, culture, spirituality, and modern sensibilities that strongly appeals to Gen Z. The trend, which sees large groups of young people gathering in community spaces to sing bhajans and devotional songs, was described by the Prime Minister as “no less than global concerts.” (Also read: Bridal fashion trends 2026: From statement silhouettes to colour choices and jewellery styles, here’s what’s in and out )
Why PM Modi praises bhajan clubbing
Speaking during his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the movement reflects a thoughtful attempt to blend spirituality with modernity while maintaining the purity and essence of bhajans. He noted that bhajans and kirtans have formed the spiritual backbone of Indian culture for centuries, traditionally experienced in temples, during kathas, and across generations, with each era expressing devotion in its own way.
“Today’s youth have also woven the spirit of devotion into their everyday experiences and lifestyles,” the Prime Minister said, adding that this evolving mindset has led to the rise of new cultural expressions like bhajan clubbing. Pointing to the growing number of videos circulating on social media, he said, “The stage is decorated. There are lights, music, along with other arrangements, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. But whatever is sung there is with complete dedication, devotion and Rhythm is the resonant of Bhajans.”
“It is heartening to see that the dignity and purity of Bhajans are fully respected in these events. Devotion is not taken lightly. Neither the sanctity of words nor the depth of feeling is compromised,” PM Modi added.
What is bhajan clubbing
Gaining traction in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, and even spreading to the United States, bhajan clubbing reimagines devotional music through the lens of contemporary live performances. The format combines traditional hymns with concert-style elements such as live bands, dynamic lighting, and an energetic yet alcohol-free environment, offering a spiritual experience that feels immersive and modern.
Familiar devotional compositions are often reworked beyond conventional temple renditions, with devotional rock bands like Backstage Siblings and Keshavam drawing young audiences through this refreshed, high-energy approach to bhajans.
Why is this trend gaining popularity
Bhajan clubbing is gaining popularity as Gen Z looks to reconnect with cultural roots in a way that feels modern, immersive, and relevant to their lifestyles. The trend offers a strong sense of community and belonging, creating meaningful offline connections at a time when social media often feels isolating.
Its calming yet uplifting spiritual energy also appeals to young people seeking balance and mental well-being. Open to all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs, these inclusive gatherings mirror the vibe of full-scale music festivals, complete with neon visuals, synchronised lights, and packed dance floors, proving that centuries-old bhakti can thrive in contemporary, high-energy spaces.
